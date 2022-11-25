Read full article on original website
Camden County, NJ, Woman Sentenced For Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme
A Camden County woman has been sentenced to 159 months, or just over 13 years, in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain money through fraudulently obtained federal tax refund checks. Last December, 36-year-old Awilda Henriquez of Clementon was convicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
NJ woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stealing over $500K in tax refund checks
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for an elaborate scheme to steal over a half a million dollars in tax refund checks using identity theft, authorities said Monday.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures
For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
State Senate Confirms New Monmouth County Prosecutor
MONMOUTH COUNTY – After a unanimous vote, the New Jersey State Senate has officially confirmed Raymond S. Santiago as Monmouth County’s 30th prosecutor. Santiago has been serving as acting prosecutor since October 7, replacing former acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Santiago is set to serve a five-year term. “Today’s...
Police: 3 sought for stabbing at Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving
Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite
Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino is caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
What’s no longer allowed: Monmouth County, NJ town updates beach rules
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
