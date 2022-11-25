ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
920 ESPN

Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures

For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
NEWARK, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite

Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible

New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
920 ESPN

920 ESPN

Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
777
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://920espnnewjersey.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy