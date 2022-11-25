Read full article on original website
European watchdog fines Meta $276M after data ‘scraped’ from Facebook leaked online
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission fined Meta 266 million euros -- more than $276 million -- saying the company failed to protect data for more than half a billion users.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users
For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
Meta reportedly accused dozens of workers of improperly accessing users' accounts — in some cases in return for payments of thousands of dollars
Meta fired dozens of workers after accusing them of accessing user's accounts without authorization, the WSJ reports. Those fired allegedly took advantage of 'Oops,' an internal tool meant to allow exclusive access to Facebook accounts. Some of the fired workers denied the accusations on the basis of coercion and lack...
techaiapp.com
Irish data protection commission fines Meta for data breach
Meta has been fined €265 million ($275.5 million) by the Irish data protection commission (DPC) for the data leak suffered by Facebook in 2021 which exposed the data of millions of Facebook users. The Data Protection Commission is also imposing a range of corrective measures on Meta. The fines...
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
TechCrunch
Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach
The €265 million (~$275 million) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant’s lead regulator for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
TechRadar
Meta hit with huge fine for leaking user data
Meta has been hit with a €265 million data protection fine from the Irish Data Protection Commission over claims the firm let down its users' privacy. The privacy watchdog alleged that the Facebook and Instagram parent company had failed to protect the data of more than half a billion users, potentially leaving a huge number of those impacted at much greater risk of frauds like Identity theft further down the line.
An old Twitter flaw turns out to be more serious than initially thought
Millions of Twitter users may have had their personal data leaked on a hacking forum, and the culprit is a previous vulnerability that Twitter said was fixed.
Gizmodo
Hackers Release Millions of Twitter IDs and User Info for Free
Twitter’s API once held such an easily exploitable flaw that hackers managed to grab 5.4 million user details. Now, according to reports and mentions from users in hacker forums, there are several million more points of user data floating around on the internet. BleepingComputer reported Monday that the 5.4...
Engadget
Twitter data leak exposes over 5.4 million accounts
The owner of hacking forum called Breached told BleepingComputer that it was responsible for exploiting the weakness (originally obtained from another hacker called "Devil") and dumping the user records. It said that it also obtained 1.4 million Twitter profiles for suspended accounts, obtained via another API, but only shared those privately among a few individuals.
Gizmodo
Meta Slapped with Nearly $300 Million Fine for Facebook Data Scraping Blunder
Meta may have to break open its legal piggybank once again to put to rest yet another data privacy fine in Europe. On Monday, Irish regulators imposed a €265 million ($277 million) fine on Meta for an alleged privacy violation impacting more than 500 million users on the big blue Facebook app. The fine, which involves third-party data scraping previously occurring on the platform, marks the third fine from the organization in less than two years.
Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach
Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.A report from BleepingComputer revealed the full extent of the security breach over the weekend, with Twitter confirming that the API bug was only fixed in...
The Verge
Meta fined $276 million over Facebook data leak involving more than 533 million users
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission hit Meta with a €265 million fine (about $276 million USD) after an April 2021 data leak exposed the information of more than 533 million users. The DPC started the investigation shortly after news of the leak broke and involved an examination into whether Facebook complied with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws.
cryptopotato.com
Leaked Twitter Data for 5 Million Users Reshared Online for Free
The data contains a mix of public and private data around certain profiles, including emails, phone numbers, and Twitter IDs. Private Twitter data pertaining to 5 million users was reshared in a hacker forum last Thursday after first being leaked in July. Whereas July’s leak came with a price tag...
Daily Beast
Twitter To ‘Manually Authenticate’ Checked Accounts Under New Program, Musk Says
Twitter will roll out a new ‘Verified’ service in one week, Elon Musk announced on his social media site—promising varying-colored badges for different kinds of accounts and that accounts with a vaunted checkmark next to their name will be “manually authenticated” by company staff. Musk said the revamped program would launch next Friday, and take steps apparently intended to prevent the site from burning more of the billions he spent to buy it. A proliferation of corporate and individual impersonators triggered an exodus of advertisers after Musk first introduced his Twitter Blue program, which offered users a checkmark and increased visibility for $8 a month.
CoinTelegraph
Meta fined €265M for allowing scrapers to steal Facebook's centralized user data
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced on Nov. 28 that it has fined Facebook developer Meta 265 million euros ($274.8 million) for a breach of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Specifically, the commission stated that it had fined Meta for failing to design Facebook in such a way that it would protect users from data breaches.
