erienewsnow.com
Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday
The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Catholic Diocese Launches I Give Catholic Campaign for Giving Tuesday
Cyber Monday is followed by Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to helping people in need. This year, the Erie Catholic Diocese is launching the "I Give Catholic" campaign, trying to raise money for local parishes and schools. The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is in charge of the drive, which...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Lady Ninjas
There's a group of women in Erie who meet at least twice a week to have some fun. It's nothing like a book club or a coffee klatch. These women are flying through the air, climbing up walls, and balancing themselves on boards and steps. The women take ninja classes...
erienewsnow.com
Widget Financial Sponsors Preview of expERIEnce Children's Museum New Exhibit
The expERIEnce Children's Museum has announced a sneak peek of what's coming to the museum with Super Service Center. The preview is sponsored by Widget Financial. Widget Financial is a local non-profit, and all Widget Kidz Club members receive free admission to the Children's Museum. The Children's Museum said there...
explore venango
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters
A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
yourerie
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend …. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across …. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America. Beware of...
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
erienewsnow.com
Festival of Trees Winners Announced
After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail
The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
explore venango
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
Fire crews respond to kitchen fire in North East
The North East Fire Department was called out to 7072 Findley Lake Road for a kitchen fire on Saturday. According to the 911 Center, the call first came in around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and kitchen window. It was determined the fire started in the kitchen. Crews […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended
In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
