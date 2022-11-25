ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KEPR

Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

11-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a road rage shooting in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two vehicles were driving next to each other around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall when someone from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired a shot into a Honda CRV.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard

About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after stabbing in South Park

A man was arrested after another man was stabbed in the back in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. About 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing where they found a man with a stab wound to his back. Medics with...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Seattle City Council proposes $10 increase to vehicle license fees

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed $10 increase to Vehicle License Fees (VLF), bringing the total to $50. If passed, the increase would take effect on July 1, 2023. The increase would bring an estimated $2 million in additional funding in 2023, and an estimated $4 million in additional funding annually starting in 2024 for transportation-related improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle

SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
SEATTLE, WA

