Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
KEPR
Thieves rip ATM from wall of Northgate bank
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching for the people involved in an ATM burglary at a Northgate bank Monday morning. Seattle police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way at 3:22 AM and found an ATM machine by the side of the road with multiple damaged vehicles, included the suspected getaway van, parked nearby.
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In South Hill (South Hill, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in South Hill. Police stated that the accident happened on Southeast and 29th. According to authorities, the car crashed through the sign at the intersection after entering it at a fast rate of speed past a police officer. The vehicle broke in...
11-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a road rage shooting in Tacoma on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two vehicles were driving next to each other around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall when someone from a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired a shot into a Honda CRV.
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
KEPR
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tacoma early Friday morning. TheTacoma Police Department stated that the accident happened near Pacific Avenue, close to South End in Tacoma at around 7 a.m. Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. The identity and condition of...
myeverettnews.com
Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard
About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old injured in road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
1 Person Died, Another Injured In A Car Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
Lake Stevens Police responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened at State Route 92 and Lake Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
q13fox.com
Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into bicyclist in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A Tacoma woman was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after she crashed into a bicyclist, drove off and rear ended another truck in Spanaway. Police say there were kids in the car when this happened. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
Man arrested after stabbing in South Park
A man was arrested after another man was stabbed in the back in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. About 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing where they found a man with a stab wound to his back. Medics with...
KEPR
Seattle City Council proposes $10 increase to vehicle license fees
SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposed $10 increase to Vehicle License Fees (VLF), bringing the total to $50. If passed, the increase would take effect on July 1, 2023. The increase would bring an estimated $2 million in additional funding in 2023, and an estimated $4 million in additional funding annually starting in 2024 for transportation-related improvements.
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
Comments / 0