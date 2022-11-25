Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
natureworldnews.com
Arachnophobia Nightmare: Giant Spider Found Inside Banana Box at Grocery Store in Germany
A giant spider inside a banana box was discovered by supermarket employees at a grocery store in Bavaria, Germany. The staff reportedly called local authorities to determine the spider species and remove the potentially dangerous eight-legged freak. The arachnid was lurking amongst the organic bananas in the container, which had...
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
"Geometric miracle": Archaeologists discover vast tunnel beneath Egyptian temple
Archaeologists have discovered a massive ancient rock tunnel beneath an Egyptian temple, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced last week. A group led by Dr. Kathleen Martinez, who heads the Egyptian-Dominican mission of the University of Santo Domingo, uncovered the tunnel. She has made several previous discoveries in her search for the tomb of Queen Cleopatra.
Phys.org
Ancient Roman coins thought to be fakes now authenticated
A new analysis of several Roman coins unearthed in 1713—long thought to be forgeries—suggests that they are authentic, providing evidence that the leader portrayed on one of the coins was indeed in power during the 260s CE. Paul Pearson of University College London, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in PLOS ONE.
Smithonian
Roman Coins, Long Considered Forgeries, May Be Authentic After All
In 1713, when a collection of Roman gold coins was unearthed in Transylvania, researchers thought they had struck gold. But by the mid-19th century, experts began to doubt the authenticity of the coins due to their odd, relatively sloppy design. The general consensus since then has been that they are forgeries.
The social lives of birds: Turkeys are violent, back-stabby, and class-obsessed
American Thanksgiving and turkeys are forever, inextricably linked together. Turkey may very well have been served at the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth more than 400 years ago, and today the delicious bird is so ubiquitous that consumers fret over turkey prices and whether its meat makes you sleepy. Yet in addition to being a food, turkeys are also birds — intelligent birds, at that.
Hundreds of ancient gold coins stolen from German museum in under 10 minutes, officials say
BERLIN (AP) — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an...
British Museum works to restore ‘rare and complex’ Michelangelo drawing
16th-century work Epifania is one of only two existing cartoons by the Italian master
T-Rex Auction Canceled After Claims It Reused Bones of Another Dinosaur
The auction for a T-Rex skeleton was canceled because of fears that some of the bones were procured illegally. The specimen could have been sold for up to $25 million. Christie’s auction house confirmed that the skeleton will not be up for sale at their upcoming Hong Kong auction. The seller decided to loan the skeleton to a museum instead, as stated by Christie’s.
vinlove.net
The stem of the orange helps to change a farmer’s life
SON LA – 12 years ago, when he saw an Australian orange bought at the supermarket with two remaining stems, Ha Van Chien came up with the idea of cutting it and grafting it into a wild grapefruit. The 33-year-old man that year did not...
Woman reunites with her long-lost father after 50 years: 'There was a hole in my life'
"It was like a bomb had gone off when I first learned I have had a daughter who was out in the world for 50 years without me knowing."
vinlove.net
Glass house in the middle of trees
THUA THIEN – HUE – Green trees surround and cover the whole house making it look like it’s in the middle of a small forest. The two-story, one-mezzanine house with an area of 352 m2 is located on a hillside in the west of Hue city.
WATCH: Gem Hunters Uncover Massive Amethyst Crystal
Two gem hunters pulled a lucky find recently, uncovering a massive amethyst crystal while searching for precious stones. In the video, the pair of gem hunters pull out two amethyst crystals. The first, while significantly smaller, is absolutely stunning. The smooth, purple surfaces of the stone shine through the clay and dirt as the videographer runs his finger over the rock. The second stone, however, is remarkable in size, large enough to require the gem hunter pictured in the viral video to pull it out with two hands.
a-z-animals.com
Red Elderberry vs. Black Elderberry
If you enjoy lovely shrubs with clusters of pretty flowers and berries that can be cooked into a variety of delicious treats, then you may be smitten with red and black elderberry plants. Belonging to the Sambucus genus, these elderberry plants have a long history of culinary and medicinal use...
