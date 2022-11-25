Read full article on original website
Related
Chase Elliott’s Cup Series Consolation Prize Puts Him 3 Behind Kevin Harvick
There's less than a 50-50 chance that a playoff-era NASCAR Cup Series champion would have won the title under the old points system. The post Chase Elliott’s Cup Series Consolation Prize Puts Him 3 Behind Kevin Harvick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective?
Hendrick Motorsports plans to be more active in the Xfinity Series in 2023, but that doesn't mean fielding a full-time team. The post NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series special awards for the 2022 season
Sportsnaut's second annual NASCAR Cup Series awards feature some tight battles and surprises. Let's dive into the special awards for the 2022 season.
Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lineup will look drastically different in a few years, which is why the owner needs to keep Christopher Bell. The post Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 6 Most Improved Drivers of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
While the NASCAR season may be over, there's still plenty of room for analysis ahead of the 2023 campaign. Take the most improved drivers, for example. The post The 6 Most Improved Drivers of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona
Bobby Allison went from the Cup Series champion in 1983 to an independent driver two seasons later because of a teammate's stunning win at Daytona. The post Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing declined from nine wins in 2021 to six this season, but Christopher Bell demonstrated he can be a NASCAR Cup Series star for years to come. The post 2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Death of Fireball Roberts Led to Two Vital NASCAR Safety Improvements
When it comes to NASCAR, you can't discuss the highest of the highs in the sport without also acknowledging the lowest of the lows. It's all well and good to delve into the exciting and down-to-the-wire races that have gone down at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway over the years, but it's also a tragic fact that there were 28 deaths in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1952 to 2001. Most fans remember the fatal crashes of Dale Earnhardt, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Neil Bonnett. But, around three decades before those notable losses, the NASCAR community mourned the death of Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
Rick Ware Racing forms alliance with RFK Racing for 2023
It brings an end to the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance. In the 2022 season, Rick Ware Racing had a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. For 2023, that alliance will come to an end. Rick Ware Racing has a new technical alliance, this time with RFK Racing. It begins in 2023. RWR...
FOX Sports
Jordan Anderson reflects on fiery Talladega crash, racing future
When Jordan Anderson's truck suddenly caught fire and slid during a race last month at Talladega Superspeedway, he could see the wall as he unbuckled his belts. Yes, he knew he could get hurt. But the heat in the cockpit was so intense, it didn't matter to him that he might hit the wall while not being strapped into his vehicle.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Matt Greci Named Senior Vice President and GM at Nashville Superspeedway
Speedway Motorsports announced Matt Greci has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager at Nashville Superspeedway, replacing Erik Moses, who leaves December 2 to become executive director of the Fiesta Bowl. “Our company is very fortunate to have a senior executive with experience not only with our company...
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 1