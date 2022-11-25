ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
Sportscasting

2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing declined from nine wins in 2021 to six this season, but Christopher Bell demonstrated he can be a NASCAR Cup Series star for years to come. The post 2022 Cup Series in Review: Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanBuzz

The Death of Fireball Roberts Led to Two Vital NASCAR Safety Improvements

When it comes to NASCAR, you can't discuss the highest of the highs in the sport without also acknowledging the lowest of the lows. It's all well and good to delve into the exciting and down-to-the-wire races that have gone down at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway over the years, but it's also a tragic fact that there were 28 deaths in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1952 to 2001. Most fans remember the fatal crashes of Dale Earnhardt, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Neil Bonnett. But, around three decades before those notable losses, the NASCAR community mourned the death of Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
FOX Sports

Jordan Anderson reflects on fiery Talladega crash, racing future

When Jordan Anderson's truck suddenly caught fire and slid during a race last month at Talladega Superspeedway, he could see the wall as he unbuckled his belts. Yes, he knew he could get hurt. But the heat in the cockpit was so intense, it didn't matter to him that he might hit the wall while not being strapped into his vehicle.
sportstravelmagazine.com

Matt Greci Named Senior Vice President and GM at Nashville Superspeedway

Speedway Motorsports announced Matt Greci has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager at Nashville Superspeedway, replacing Erik Moses, who leaves December 2 to become executive director of the Fiesta Bowl. “Our company is very fortunate to have a senior executive with experience not only with our company...
