WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
Backstage News On The Current Morale In WWE
According to a new report by Fightful Select, backstage morale has “improved significantly” in WWE after the departure of Vince McMcMahon. It is being said members of the WWE’s locker room have said the backstage culture has changed for the better. Fightful Select also notes that “almost...
Fourth and final WWE Hall of Famer set for Tuesday’s NXT is…
WWE NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman will be on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT live on the USA Network. He joins WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze. Waltman will also be announcing participants for the Iron Series Challenge men’s...
AEW star reveals he underwent surgery for torn pectoral muscle
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Andrade’s last match was back at the All Out PPV, where he lost the ladder match that was eventually won by MJF. He was scheduled to square off against 10 of the Dark Order on the October 5 taping of Rampage but was sent home following a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara.
Roman Reigns Upset About Potential Injury at Survivor Series
Roman Reigns was reportedly not happy following the Survivor Series main event. According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage regarding what he perceived as an “unplanned spot” involving him and Kevin Owens. Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum, and it was clear to those who witnessed the scene that he was not happy with what happened.
Former NXT talent reportedly worked as a producer at Survivor Series
According to Fightful Select and then F4WOnline, Former WWE talent Brian Kendrick reportedly worked as a producer at Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series. It was said Kendrick was listed internally as a producer for the Women’s WarGames match and the SmackDown Women’s Title Match with Ronda Rousey defending against Shotzi.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Portland, Maine (11/27/22)
WWE held a holiday tour Supershow on Sunday, November 27 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The results and highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam and Fightful. –WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley via DQ; the bout becomes a tag team match. -Bianca...
Winner of the Women’s WarGames Match is…
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is an excerpt of Roy Nemer’s Survivor Series recap of how it all went down. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are face to face with Damage...
WWE Raw Results – 11/28/22 (Survivor Series fallout, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis)
Norfolk, Virginia (Norfolk Scope Arena) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. A video highlights the drama surrounding The Bloodline and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Bloodline was victorious with Sami Zayn’s help. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are...
WWE Raw Preview: Fallout From Survivor Series, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network and emanate from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Tonight’s Raw is the fallout from this past Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames. As of this report, the only match WWE has advertised is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract.
