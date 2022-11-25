Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
Keep pets away from Thanksgiving table to avoid deadly food disasters: experts
Dough not let dogs near the kitchen. A golden retriever named Pippa couldn’t resist chowing down on some unbaked bread that sent her straight to the ER on Thanksgiving last year. Now, vets are sounding the alarm about the baking boo-boo and other potentially deadly food disasters. “When I...
Can my dog eat this? How to keep pets safe during the holidays
Depending on who is asked, holiday meals are meant for the whole family. If pets are part of the family, shouldn’t they have some leftovers?. Not necessarily, experts argue. The arrival of the holiday season means decorations all over the home and plenty of guests, as well as all that food. Pets can become anxious or over-excited, bringing about unpleasant behaviors.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
kenarry.com
Christmas Gnomes
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
Your Thanksgiving dinner is a climate killer
Here’s some food for thought: Americans will waste more than 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, or nearly one pound per person nationwide. That’s according to the nonprofit ReFED, which estimates the production of this year’s never-eaten turkey legs, gravy-smothered potatoes and stuffing scraps will add over a million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere — a heavy toll for a single holiday. Food waste remains...
I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
My Blended Family Created a New Tradition to Make Christmas Work: ‘Fauxmas’
The holidays are a busy (read: stressful) time for a lot of families — that stretch between November and New Year’s is full of extra trips to the store and events penciled into the calendar. Between light displays, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings it feels like most days get lost in a haze of an unfinished to-do list, leaving most of us feeling less-than holly jolly. Our family was no exception to the Christmas chaos, up until about 12 years ago when we decided enough was enough. As a blended family — my brother and sister are both technically step-siblings,...
yourerie
Your Money: Issues that can arise when not treating the customer right
Your Money: Issues that can arise when not treating the customer right. Your Money: Issues that can arise when not treating …. Your Money: Issues that can arise when not treating the customer right. Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story...
9 super festive Christmas wreaths for 2022
Our pick of the best Christmas wreaths to hang inside and out of the home in 2022
yourerie
Busy start for antler deer season
Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after travelling back from a family vacation where her customized wheelchair was lost during the return back to Chicago. Widowed on Thanksgiving. A woman told News 2...
Salvation Army raises money through high-tech Christmas bell ringing
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland has launched a pilot program where people can use credit cards at 10 separate sites to donate next to its red kettles.
Take a Break from the Holiday Rush with These Seasonal Favorites.
Holiday StressPhoto by(via wellness magazine) The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.
yourerie
Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns lost custom wheelchair
WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after travelling back from a family vacation where her customized wheelchair was lost during the return back to Chicago. Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns …. WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where...
Nearly half of people ‘concerned about how their family will afford Christmas’
Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly...
How to make healthy choices in the coming weeks of holiday excess
Thanksgiving week is the true start of the holiday season with lots of food and drink over the next six weeks. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has some advice for how to stay safe and healthy through a month full of dinners and parties.
BBC
Christmas savings clubs help spread the festive costs
Gifts for her children are already sitting in bags ready for Kellyann Eskisan at The Activity Box in Herne Bay, Kent. She chose them weeks ago but is paying for them over several weeks as part of the craft shop's Christmas club. "It's been a godsend," says Kellyann. "I just...
Comments / 0