Read full article on original website
Related
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Idaho8.com
Veterans keep important role in Spain’s young World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique went out to the field and began talking to some of his players after the final whistle of Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup. He spent more time with Sergio Busquets, the only remaining member of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010. Busquets and the other veterans in the team are still playing an important role for Luis Enrique in Qatar even though Spain has one of the youngest squads of the tournament.
Idaho8.com
Belgium holds players’ meeting after poor start to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the squad has held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites. The team was unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Canada before losing to Morocco 2-0 on Sunday and likely needs to beat Croatia in their final group game on Thursday to advance. Courtois and Belgium captain Eden Hazard have played down reports of infighting in the squad after the Morocco game. Courtois did say players had a frank exchange of views at their training base in Al Rayyan.
Idaho8.com
Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated if the score stayed 1-1. The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.
Idaho8.com
Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s soccer team was the first World Cup host nation to lose its opening match and followed that with a second loss that knocked it from the tournament before the end of the group stage. It is only the second host to be eliminated in group play. But rating it a disappointment depends on the expectations of the young program and the overall goals of the Qatar government in hosting the World Cup. Qatar didn’t bid on the World Cup to win the tournament but rather to showcase its country to the world.
Idaho8.com
Canada heads home from the World Cup with work to be done
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada plays its final group stage match at the World Cup already knowing it won’t go through to the knockout round. Canada played in its first men’s World Cup in 36 years, and just second overall, in Qatar. A 1-0 loss to Belgium in the opener followed by a 4-1 drubbing by Croatia eliminated the Canadians’ chances of reaching the knockout round before their final Group F game against Morocco on Thursday. With their World Cup journey nearly over, Canada will soon turn to preparing for the 2026 World Cup, which it will co-host with the United States and Mexico.
Idaho8.com
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans were mingling and posing for photos ahead of a politically charged World Cup match in Qatar. The atmosphere was generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. The Iranian players in Qatar have declined to comment or made vague statements about the protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
Idaho8.com
Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The FIFA global television feed avoided showing the pitch invader, but the individual could be seen running on the field trailing the flag as they were pursued by security officials.
Idaho8.com
Senegal and Netherlands progress to World Cup knockout stages
Senegal and Netherlands both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022. For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2-0 win against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal overcame Ecuador 2-1 with a hard-earned victory. In a tense, must-win...
Idaho8.com
Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has apparently left the World Cup and is going home after being dropped from the country’s squad for disciplinary reasons. A photo posted by a Cameroonian journalist on social media shows the Inter Milan goalkeeper at the airport. The Cameroon team spokesman did not immediately answer calls seeking confirmation that Onana had left the squad. Onana’s exit follows an apparent dispute with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over team tactics. Song said Onana was dropped for Monday’s 3-3 draw with Serbia for disciplinary reasons after having played in Cameroon’s opening game at the World Cup.
Idaho8.com
4 World Cup matches in 1 day? An AP reporter’s challenge
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s World Cup is the most compact in history, with all eight stadiums radiating from the capital city in a country smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut and the two farthest stadiums barely 41 miles (66 kilometers) apart. That led to a question...
Idaho8.com
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment...
Idaho8.com
McIlroy missing South Africa for sweep of 5 oldest Opens
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Two of the five oldest national Opens in golf are being played this week in South Africa and Australia. It’s a good time to note that Rory McIlroy’s playoff loss in the South African Open is all that’s keeping him from sweeping the five oldest Opens. He already has the British Open, U.S. Open, Australian Open and Canadian Open. Arnold Palmer and Gary Player also have four of the five. In other golf news, Karrie Webb tells of winning a rain-interrupted match with Cameron Smith. As for Sergio Garcia? The Spaniard is no longer part of the top 100 in the world ranking after 23 years.
Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran
Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
Idaho8.com
US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling
U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 apiece after promoting a gambling operator via social media. The London-based International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishments Tuesday. It said Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately. They were given four-month bans that were provisionally set aside and will be enforced only if there is another breach by Fish or Bryan during a four-month probationary period that began on Nov. 11. Fish said in an email to the AP that he and Bryan weren’t aware they weren’t allowed to do a promotion for a gambling site.
Comments / 0