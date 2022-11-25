Coast Guard Rescues 18 from Panga Boat Stranded Off Baja California Coast

A Coast Guard helicopter approaches the Air Station San Diego hangar. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.

Coast Guard officers from San Diego rescued 18 migrants stranded on a motorboat off the coast of Baja California.

The migrants were discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a passing boat, leading to a rescue operation, according to media reports. At least three of the people on the boat were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The migrants were suffering from overexposure and lack of food and water,

Seven people were airlifted on a Coast Guard helicopter and 11 other men were rescued by the Mexican Navy, NBC 4 in Los Angeles reported.

USCG sokesperson Adan Stanton told the TV station that the sea conditions included rough seas and cold waves pilling over the edges of the boat.

City News Service contributed to this article.