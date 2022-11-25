ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coast Guard Rescues 18 from Panga Boat Stranded Off Baja California Coast

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQn5h_0jNV46eS00
A Coast Guard helicopter approaches the Air Station San Diego hangar. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.

Coast Guard officers from San Diego rescued 18 migrants stranded on a motorboat off the coast of Baja California.

The migrants were discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a passing boat, leading to a rescue operation, according to media reports. At least three of the people on the boat were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The migrants were suffering from overexposure and lack of food and water,

Seven people were airlifted on a Coast Guard helicopter and 11 other men were rescued by the Mexican Navy, NBC 4 in Los Angeles reported.

USCG sokesperson Adan Stanton told the TV station that the sea conditions included rough seas and cold waves pilling over the edges of the boat.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 10

chadlove5
3d ago

America is running out of resources and turning into the countries they ran from. We can't save the world and give Americans the opportunity they deserve at the same time.

Reply
2
Related
hstoday.us

CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
COSTA MESA, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy