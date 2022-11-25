Read full article on original website
Related
Clarence Gilyard Jr., star of ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ dies at 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for roles in such movies as "Die Hard" and television hits such as "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died.
Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania
The Romanian son of a reputed mob boss from Romania who crossed the border into South Texas has been sent back to Romania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
'Y'all,' that most Southern of Southernisms, is going mainstream – and it's about time
Southern Living magazine once described “y’all” as “the quintessential Southern pronoun.” It’s as iconically Southern as sweet tea and grits. While “y’all” is considered slang, it’s a useful word nonetheless. The English language doesn’t have a good second person plural pronoun; “you” can be both singular and plural, but it’s sometimes awkward to use as a plural. It’s almost like there’s a pronoun missing. “Y’all” fills that second person plural slot – as does “you guys,” “youse,” “you-uns” and a few others. I’m interested in “y’all” because I was born in North Carolina and grew up saying it. I still do, probably...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0