voiceofmuscatine.com
Eastern Iowa farmers pleased with 2022 crop year
The 2022 harvest was favorable for some farmers in eastern Iowa. Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge tells Brownfield he had one of his best corn crops ever. “I don’t know how we could ever ask for anything better,” Lillibridge said. “It’s really hard to complain with a mouthful.”
Missouri drought alert extended
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has extended Missouri’s drought alert through and executive order. The announcement comes at the recommendation of the state’s Drought Assessment Committee, which met earlier this month. The alert was put into place in July and an extension allows the committee to continue supporting those affected by the drought.
SD Farm Bureau sets priorities for new year
Property rights and regulations are top priorities for the South Dakota Farm Bureau in 2023. President Scott VanderWal tells Brownfield members adopted a resolution opposing municipal initiatives that delay new or existing ag projects during its recent annual state convention. “We just had a municipal initiative in Sioux Falls that...
Custom Harvesters want a H-2A program revamp
A Kansas custom harvester says the seasonal H2A visa worker program is burdensome and needs overhauling to help alleviate labor shortages. Beau Froese with U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc says one of the biggest challenges is expenses. “The cost of getting those employees is making it more and more difficult. As an organization, we’re still battling. We have a couple of members in D.C. trying to inform the Department of Labor on what our struggles are and how to alleviate some of that.”
