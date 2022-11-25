A Kansas custom harvester says the seasonal H2A visa worker program is burdensome and needs overhauling to help alleviate labor shortages. Beau Froese with U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc says one of the biggest challenges is expenses. “The cost of getting those employees is making it more and more difficult. As an organization, we’re still battling. We have a couple of members in D.C. trying to inform the Department of Labor on what our struggles are and how to alleviate some of that.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO