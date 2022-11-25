ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What we learned from Giants' 28-20 loss to Cowboys

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bKEf_0jNV2XwK00

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, on Thursday afternoon in North Texas to drop to 7-4 on the season.

Here’s a few things we learned from Week 12.

Getting away from the basics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzxCA_0jNV2XwK00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are besieged with injuries but head coach Brian Daboll does not want to make that an excuse for the team losing three out of their last four games. He might want to look at what’s missing instead.

The Giants’ strength is running the football and were at the top the league in rushing after seven games. In their last four games they’ve rushed for under 90 yards three times — all losses.

The pass rush has disappeared. For the second straight week, the Giants recorded zero sacks. They are no longer doing the things that they were doing well in running out to a 6-1 record.

Offensive struggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq2YR_0jNV2XwK00
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

For the seventh time in their 11 games this season, the Giants scored 21 or fewer points. That was cutting the mustard when the defense was fully staffed, but with the defense now missing some essential pieces, they need to put up more points.

Of course that’s common sense and easily said but they are going to have a difficult time competing with the likes of Philadelphia (who they still have to play twice) and Minnesota, who can also put up points.

Where that production is going to come from is not clear, however. Is Odell Beckham Jr. the answer?

The game is still 60 minutes long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AwnY_0jNV2XwK00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants came to play. The first half, anyway.

They led, 13-7 at the half and it should have been 17-7 had the officials not hit tackle Tyre Phillips with a nonsensical ineligible man downfield call that nullified a 24-yard touchdown connection from Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins in the first quarter (they settled for a 57-yard field goal instead).

Two Giant interceptions by Julian Love and Rodarius Williams, along with a fourth down stop, killed three Dallas rallies. The second half was all Dallas, though, outpacing the Giants, 21-7, with three straight scoring drives to start the half.

The Giants have too many injuries to play a full 60 minutes at this point. There are too many backups in starting roles and absolutely no depth to draw from.

Still alive and well in the playoff race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gl0T6_0jNV2XwK00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The loss is naturally damaging to the Giants’ playoff hopes but they will still be in playoff position after this week at 7-4. They are currently the sixth seed and can remain there with a Seattle loss to Las Vegas this week.

If the Seahawks win, the Giants will drop to to the seventh seed. The only other team that is close to them right now is Washington at 6-5, and they can’t catch the Giants this week even with a win.

The Giants still have to play the Commanders twice this season (actually twice in the next three weeks) and can put them away with a sweep.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith 'Dirty' (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play

To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Smith started...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires back at ‘full-on punch’ accusation hurled against him by Giants OT

Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation. During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado

After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

On Monday, just a day after defeating the Houston Texans to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Miami Dolphins announced four transactions involving practice squad players. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was restored to the practice squad after previously dealing with an injury. Miami also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. from the unit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy