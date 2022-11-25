ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, AL

95.3 The Bear

Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County

The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Hale County Hospital’s: Hospital Corner

At Hale County Hospital, we are striving to change the way healthcare is delivered to meet the real needs of our patients. We focus on relationship- based and hightouch care that allows us to get to know our patients in ways that less personal systems are unable to achieve. We place a great emphasis on primary care, mental health and behavioral health, and social services, and are working to bring the best of specialty care via video and telephone consultation to your visits with your primary care providers.
HALE COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour

One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl

If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

