At Hale County Hospital, we are striving to change the way healthcare is delivered to meet the real needs of our patients. We focus on relationship- based and hightouch care that allows us to get to know our patients in ways that less personal systems are unable to achieve. We place a great emphasis on primary care, mental health and behavioral health, and social services, and are working to bring the best of specialty care via video and telephone consultation to your visits with your primary care providers.

HALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO