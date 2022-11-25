Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
'All of us need this:' Push continues to reopen Pickens County Medical Center
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Financial challenges forced the Pickens County Medical Center to close at the start of the pandemic, but people in the region are pushing to get the doors back open. Harold Smith has lived in Pickens County for 40 years. “We need it here," Smith...
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County Hospital’s: Hospital Corner
At Hale County Hospital, we are striving to change the way healthcare is delivered to meet the real needs of our patients. We focus on relationship- based and hightouch care that allows us to get to know our patients in ways that less personal systems are unable to achieve. We place a great emphasis on primary care, mental health and behavioral health, and social services, and are working to bring the best of specialty care via video and telephone consultation to your visits with your primary care providers.
Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour
One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
wbrc.com
Bessemer Police searching for multiple suspects after string of car burglaries leaves 10 windows smashed
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for the driver a four door silver sedan They believe is attached to a string of vehicle break-ins from the Greenwood area last week. “Overall, we are pretty high as far as car break-ins go,” Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD said....
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WSFA
Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash. According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
wbrc.com
Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
wbrc.com
One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Auburn final score, results: Bryce Young, Crimson Tide rout Tigers in 2022 Iron Bowl
If this was Bryce Young's last game in Tuscaloosa, then he definitely went out on a high note. Alabama cruised to an easy 49-27 win over rival Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl thanks to an outstanding performance by Young and the rest of the offense. It capped off a 10-2 regular season for the Crimson Tide, and it at least sent fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium home happy one last time in 2022.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Nick Saban, Alabama players have something to say to negative Tide fans
His players certainly did too -- Will Anderson especially. In a polite setting, Saban calls these Alabama fans “naysayers” and you can hear the passion when he spoke about them Saturday night. Alabama had just beat Auburn, 49-27 in the Iron Bowl for its third straight win since its second loss of the season.
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
