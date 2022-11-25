Read full article on original website
CGX, Frontera Complete Preparations For Well Spud Off Guyana
CGX Energy and Frontera Energy have completed final preparations ahead of the Wei-1 well spud, located in the Corentyne block off Guyana. CGX Energy and Frontera Energy have completed final preparations ahead of the Wei-1 well spud, located in the Corentyne block off Guyana. The spudding of the Wei-1 well...
Montrose Port Authority Adds Trio To Board
Eilidh Smith, Susan Smart and Graham Penman have all been named to Montrose Port Authority’s board of non-executive directors. With over 15 years of experience, Eilidh Smith is an Unlimited Master Mariner who has been involved in the ports industry and the Port Marine Safety Code in general as part of her work as a marine consultant which saw the start of her working relationship with Montrose Port. Since many of her clients regularly used Montrose Port, she became a frequent visitor to the town.
IOG Restarts Saturn Banks Phase 1 Production
IOG has resumed production at the Saturn Banks 1 assets following the completion of shutdown activities. — IOG, the UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator has restarted production and operations at its Saturn Banks Phase 1 assets. The company informed that it has restarted production from both...
Ghana in Talks With Dubai Oil Refiner to Barter Gold for Fuel
Ghana is in talks with Emirates National Oil Co. for a barter arrangement that will enable the West African nation to buy fuel with gold. The government reached a “tentative” agreement with the Dubai-based oil firm, said Kabiru Mahama, an economic adviser to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Ghana, Africa’s second-largest gold producer, last week ordered large mining companies to sell 20% of the metal they refine to the central bank from Jan. 1 as it builds up reserves of bullion to be used to import fuel and reduce demand for dollars after its currency plunged 57% this year.
Woodside Delivers LNG To Europe To Help With Energy Crisis
Woodside has shipped an LNG cargo to Europe on board the Woodside Rees Withers from Australia's North West Shelf and delivered it to Uniper. — Woodside Energy has shipped an LNG cargo to Europe on board the Woodside Rees Withers from Australia’s North West Shelf and delivered it to Uniper Global Commodities.
DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals
DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of...
Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
Shell is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News. — Shell Plc is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News. The assets include minority stakes...
Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output
The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. The reprieve followed the resumption of talks by Venezuela’s political factions on Saturday with a deal to work together on a humanitarian spending plan.
EU Oil Price Cap Talks Stopped Over Too Generous Proposal
EU diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states said no to a 'too generous' proposal to Moscow. — European Union diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states objected to a proposal they consider too generous to Moscow.
Wood Mackenzie: Five Key Takeaways From COP27
With the COP27 now wrapped up, Wood Mackenzie's Energy Transition team shared their five key takeaways from the climate summit. — With the COP27 now wrapped up, Wood Mackenzie’s Energy Transition team shared their five key takeaways from the climate summit. During COP27, only 26 out of 193...
OPEC+ Seen Considering Deeper Output Cuts
OPEC and its allies are expected to consider deeper supply curbs when they meet this weekend against the backdrop of a faltering global oil market. Saudi Arabia and its partners surprised traders -- and drew a fierce rebuke from President Joe Biden -- when they announced a 2 million barrel-a-day cutback last month. Even so, prices have since weakened, briefly slipping to almost $80 a barrel in London as the situation in China deteriorates.
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
Gas Still The Big Hope For Achieving Net-Zero
The energy sector accounts for nearly 80 percent of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. — The energy sector accounts for nearly 80% of GHG emissions, primarily from fossil fuel consumption. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to disclose the climate impact of their business and decarbonize operations.
Russian Diesel Halt Still Looking Like Europe's Big Problem
Europe continues to lean heavily on Russia as a source of diesel with fewer than ten weeks to go until sanctions all but block the trade -- a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done to find new supplies. The European Union and UK received almost...
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
USA Adds Rigs Again
The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 23. The additions take the U.S. rig count up to 784, comprising 764 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 784, 627 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
