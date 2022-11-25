Eilidh Smith, Susan Smart and Graham Penman have all been named to Montrose Port Authority’s board of non-executive directors. With over 15 years of experience, Eilidh Smith is an Unlimited Master Mariner who has been involved in the ports industry and the Port Marine Safety Code in general as part of her work as a marine consultant which saw the start of her working relationship with Montrose Port. Since many of her clients regularly used Montrose Port, she became a frequent visitor to the town.

1 DAY AGO