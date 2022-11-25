ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Boot Block: Galena Police and Fire raise money for Kids Christmas

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

GALENA, Kan. — Police officers have been busy in Galena lately. This week leading up to Thanksgiving they have had the privilege of handing out turkeys to multiple families throughout Galena.

“We hope you and your family enjoy them! From our family to yours,” GPD state online.

Now Friday they are doing their continued fundraiser with the Galena Fire Dept.

Mayor Ashley Groves states online Friday morning, “Don’t forget that the Galena Police and Fire Departments are hosting a boot block downtown! All proceeds go toward toys for kids for Christmas!”

The Boot Block will end at noon Friday.

The Mayor also puts in a plug for Downtown shopping.

When doing your Christmas shopping this year remember that we have great options right here in town for gifts! Between our retail, restaurant and service stores, there are many opportunities for some awesome gifts! And I know they’d appreciate our business !”

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover Christmas stories and events through the Christmas season.

—  Mayor Ashley Groves

