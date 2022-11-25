Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia
Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
Pro golf weddings and Thanksgiving celebrations | Rogers Report
Hello friends and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report, where we have our therapists on the other line after learning about Tiger’s Hero World Challenge withdrawal. If you’re in mourning like I am, please consider this your sign to splurge a little bit extra this Cyber Monday. It’s only right.
LIV Golf swoops in for PGA Tour venue and it will host their 2023 season opener
LIV Golf might be struggling to acquire PGA Tour professionals ahead of 2023, but the Saudi-bankrolled circuit has least managed to obtain Mexico's El Camaleon Golf Club from their rivals for its lid lifter. The news emerged earlier today in a report by Golfweek's Alan Schupak, and the likelihood of...
Watch: Jordan Spieth's cliff adventure at Pebble Beach among craziest shots from 2022
It happened in February, so it’s easy to forget what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach. On one of the most iconic holes in golf, the Texan hit a shot with his front foot on the edge of a cliff. And he made par — it would have been...
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end
On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Injury Announcement
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The legendary golfer wrote in a Twitter statement that he's experienced difficulty walking, so the 46-year-old will bow out of his foundation's tournament. He'll "focus on my hosting duties" while aiming to return for The Match and PNC Championship next month.
LIV Golf player Kevin Na sees plan to cement Masters spot backfire in Brisbane
LIV Golf player Kevin Na made a rare trip to down under this week for the Australian PGA Championship in a bid to backdoor his way into the 2023 Masters. But the American was forced to withdraw before pegging it up in the first round due to injury, according to WA Today.
Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf
One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
LPGA 2022 in review: Biggest surprises from Nelly Korda to Shanshan Feng
When the 2021 LPGA Tour season wrapped up with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jin Young Ko jockeying over the closing stretch of the season for both titles and awards, fans were left on the edge of their seats clamoring for a rematch in 2022. But when a series of surprises unfolded this season, fans saw a much different outcome.
Tiger Woods welcomes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas to TGL, the tech-infused competition set for 2024 start
Tiger Woods withdrew from his Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis Monday, much to the dismay of fans who were excited to watch the 15-time major champion return to competitive golf. But the news wasn’t all bad. Shortly after he announced his WD, he gave golf fans something to...
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm Join Tiger Woods' Monday Night Golf League
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are joining TGL, the Monday night golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
2022 Hero World Challenge picks, predictions, best bets, odds: PGA expert says back Jon Rahm, fade Sam Burns
The Hero World Challenge will close out the PGA Tour's calendar year with 20 of the world's top players at Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas. Host Tiger Woods was set to be in the field, but was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. The 2022 Hero World Challenge field will feature 2022 major champions Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas and other PGA Tour stars like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion, and he edged Scheffler by one stroke after shooting a 6 under 66 in the final round to finish 18 under. Morikawa, who could have taken over as world No. 1 with a victory, entered the final round with a six stroke lead but went 4 over to tie for fifth.
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
Looking for a new golf ball? Give one of these 8 a try
There are plenty of great golf balls out there to choose from, but it’s imperative you find the right one for your game. Here’s a look at some of our favorites that we think you should tee up right away. Bridgestone Tour B XS. $50 per dozen. The...
Lydia Ko returns to No. 1 in the world for the first time since 2017
Lydia Ko has returned to No. 1 in the world for the first time since June 11, 2017. She replaces Nelly Korda. Four players have occupied the top spot in the Rolex Rankings in 2022, with Jin Young Ko spending the bulk of the season there. On Oct. 31, LPGA...
Report: Golf leaders to meet, talk about LIV
The heads of the PGA Tour and DP World Tours are scheduled to confer with leaders of at least three
El Camaleon Golf Club becomes first PGA Tour stop to join LIV Golf schedule
This month’s World Wide Technology Championship was the PGA Tour’s 16th and last trip to El Camaleon Golf Club as the club is poised to become the first Tour stop to join the LIV Golf schedule. According to multiple sources and first reported by Golfweek, El Camaleon will...
NCAA adding 3 teams to D1 women's championship starting in 2023
The size of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship is increasing. The NCAA announced Monday that beginning with next year's national championship, 27 teams will compete, up from 24 teams in recent years. The move was made "to provide an equitable championship access ratio across both Division I men’s and women’s golf, with 10% of both men’s and women’s teams now advancing from regionals to the finals site."
