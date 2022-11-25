The Hero World Challenge will close out the PGA Tour's calendar year with 20 of the world's top players at Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas. Host Tiger Woods was set to be in the field, but was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. The 2022 Hero World Challenge field will feature 2022 major champions Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas and other PGA Tour stars like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion, and he edged Scheffler by one stroke after shooting a 6 under 66 in the final round to finish 18 under. Morikawa, who could have taken over as world No. 1 with a victory, entered the final round with a six stroke lead but went 4 over to tie for fifth.

23 HOURS AGO