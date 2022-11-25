Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
Alex Pereira Reveals He Was Scared To Fight Sean Strickland: ‘This Guy Wants To Kill Me’
Even a guy like Alex Pereira has fear in his system. The UFC Middleweight Champion is as scary as they come, especially after dispatching of Israel Adesanya once again to take the throne at UFC 281. But, don’t let Pereira’s insane knockout power blind you, he’s still human after all… he has feelings like the rest of us.
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
worldboxingnews.net
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’
Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023
There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
Sean Strickland Involved in Another Road Rage Incident Weeks Away From UFC Return
Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the middle of a road rage incident. Just weeks away from his return to the Octagon, Strickland once again was part of a verbal altercation while driving. MMA Mania shared a clip of the incident and the aftermath on Twitter where it appears a driver took issue with Strickland being on his phone while driving. In the clip, Strickland says:
Larissa Pacheco’s manger takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz, says he was “cheating” during Kayla Harrison fight: “This kind of stuff has to be stopped”
Larissa Pacheco’s manager, Alex Davis, thinks Ali Abdelaziz cheated during the PFL main event between Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. During the fight, Abdelaziz passed through the barriers and went into a neutral corner to give Harrison advice. That, of course, is not legal and Davis is not happy with it and during the fight got the commission to stop it.
MMAmania.com
Larissa Pachecho rips MMA trolls who called her a man: ‘I don’t wear girly clothes ... get used to it’
Larissa Pacheco isn't going to sit around and let idiotic mixed martial arts (MMA) fans make fun of her appearance, especially after the biggest night of her life. Pacheco exacted revenge on Kayla Harrison at the PFL 2022 Championships on Nov. 25, 2022, inside the Hulu Theater in New York City, winning via a unanimous decision to collect PFL’s Lightweight title and a $1 million payout (watch highlights here).
UFC tonight: UFC Orlando, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After returning to their fighting hub of Las Vegas to end November,
Aspen Ladd dismisses the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison: “It’s absolutely nothing compared to the people that I have fought”
Aspen Ladd isn’t impressed with the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. On Friday past, Ladd made her debut with the PFL after being cut from the UFC due to missing weight on numerous occasions. The 28-year-old made a successful start to life in her new home with a split decision over Julia Budd.
