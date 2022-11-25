Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. 2022 was a difficult year for the cryptocurrency sector. Since the year’s start, the majority of cryptocurrencies have decreased by an average of more than 60%. Cardano appears to have been battered particularly hard, shedding more than 74% in just 11 months. But it appears that the market has bottomed out. Investors in cryptocurrencies are preparing to reenter the market. Is this a good time to purchase Cardano before 2023 at the present price?

3 DAYS AGO