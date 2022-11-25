Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App
Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
Move over iPhone and Android phones – Elon is considering building a Tesla phone
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will build an alternative phone if Apple and Android kick Twitter from their app stores
Android Authority
Elon Musk threatens to build alternative to Android and iPhone. It won’t happen.
Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform. Don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon. Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform if it came down to it. To that we say, don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now for the first time ever
The new Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smartwatch splurge, and right now it’s also on sale for the very first time since it was announced.
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 or Fitbit Sense 2 better for you? Here's how two of this year's best smartwatches stack up in terms of specs, design, features, battery life and more.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
The One Common Photo Mistake That’s Slowing Down Your iPhone
One of the reasons your iPhone could be running slowly has everything to do with your desire to capture every precious moment. We’re talking photos and videos — two of the best reasons to own an iPhone (because it takes amazing pics and vids), but also the culprit behind why you may be lacking storage space and experiencing a super-slowed-down device. But it isn’t simply the act of taking a photo that affects your phone in a negative way. This is the one common photo mistake that’s slowing down your iPhone — by being aware of this, you may help keep your device in better shape.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Will Apple Run Out Of iPhones?
The demand for some generations of iPhones triggered lines with people who sat outside for days. Some used sleeping bags. The people at the end of these lines were often disappointed. All of the new Apple iPhones were gone. Customers would need to wait a few days or weeks. Apple had made too few iPhones […]
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 409: iPhone 15 rumors, HomeKit Secure Video, Apple Black Friday
IPhone 15 rumors are in full force; titanium redesign perchance? Zac and Benjamin talk about this year’s Apple holiday ad, the latest developments in the Twitter saga, and what exactly is going on with Apple Music Classical? Also, Benjamin reviews HomeKit Secure Video experience using the Eve Outdoor Camera.
Comments / 1