ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App

Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
CNET

How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone

You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Business Insider

How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
shefinds

The One Common Photo Mistake That’s Slowing Down Your iPhone

One of the reasons your iPhone could be running slowly has everything to do with your desire to capture every precious moment. We’re talking photos and videos — two of the best reasons to own an iPhone (because it takes amazing pics and vids), but also the culprit behind why you may be lacking storage space and experiencing a super-slowed-down device. But it isn’t simply the act of taking a photo that affects your phone in a negative way. This is the one common photo mistake that’s slowing down your iPhone — by being aware of this, you may help keep your device in better shape.
24/7 Wall St.

Will Apple Run Out Of iPhones?

The demand for some generations of iPhones triggered lines with people who sat outside for days. Some used sleeping bags. The people at the end of these lines were often disappointed. All of the new Apple iPhones were gone. Customers would need to wait a few days or weeks. Apple had made too few iPhones […]
Cult of Mac

SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store

In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 409: iPhone 15 rumors, HomeKit Secure Video, Apple Black Friday

IPhone 15 rumors are in full force; titanium redesign perchance? Zac and Benjamin talk about this year’s Apple holiday ad, the latest developments in the Twitter saga, and what exactly is going on with Apple Music Classical? Also, Benjamin reviews HomeKit Secure Video experience using the Eve Outdoor Camera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy