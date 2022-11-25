Read full article on original website
Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant
ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
Upscale, Tech-InFused Mini Golf Coming To Natick Mall
NATICK – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf destination with global food and drink, announced today, November 28, the signing of a new lease to be located within the Natick Mall. This new venue will be Puttshack’s second location in Massachusetts and is expected to...
John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, Navy Veteran & 34-Year City of Newton Employee
NATICK – John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, a longtime resident of Newton and the last 15 years of his life in Natick died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Matthew M. & Anna (Cronin) Murphy, and the beloved husband of the late Elaine V. (Mead) Murphy.
UPDATED: Burgess Finishes 2nd at Regionals & Qualifies for National Cross-Country Championship Race
BRONX< NEW YORK – For the second consecutive year, Framingham’s Sam Burgess has qualified for the national cross-country high school championship race in California on December 10. Burgess, who will attend Harvard University after he graduates from Framingham High, competed in the regional cross-country qualified today, November 26.
Middlesex Savings Bank Donates $100,000 for MassBay’s Center for Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services
FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex Savings Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $100,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. The donation will provide additional funding for the construction project as well as the Middlesex...
Photo of the Day: 10th Reunion For Framingham High Class of 2012
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Class of 2012 held its 10th reunion last night, November 25. About 70 classmates attend the reunion held at China Gourmet on Route 9 West in Framingham. Photo submitted to SOURCE media.
Albert Jay McAnulty, Jr., 75, Roofer & Softball Umpire
FRAMINGHAM – Albert J. “Jay” McAnulty, Jr., 75, of Holliston and formerly of Framingham died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Albert & Elda (Tomasi) McAnulty, Sr., and the beloved husband of Susan (DiMuzio) McAnulty.
Framingham Garden Club’s Annual Greens Sale December 2-3
FRAMINGHAM – On December 2-3 the Framingham Garden Club, Inc. is launching our annual Holiday Greens Sale, offering hundreds of wreaths, swags and baskets. We’re excited to be back to our in-person sale at the Cushing Maintenance Building in Framingham.. “For over 30 years our members have annually...
Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday
FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
Mary Trumbo Ainsworth, 91, Artist
SUDBURY – Mary Trumbo Ainsworth of Sudbury died peacefully on November 20 at the age of 91. She was born October 29, 1931, in Grand Ledge, Michigan to Willard Trumbo and Myrtle Kingsley Trumbo. Her brother Don preceded her in death. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade before graduating from Grand Ledge High School in the top ten of her class in 1949.
Framingham State Loses in 2nd Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic
BOSTON – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 77-39 by Tufts University Saturday evening in one game of the Second Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic hosted by UMass Boston. The Black Collegiate Coaches Classic was established to showcase black head coaches in the Division III...
Framingham Fire Stations Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – All Framingham Fire Stations, including the headquarters station, have a Toys for Tots bin to collect unwrapped toys for boys and girls. Individuals can drop off an unwrapped toy to make a child’s holiday more complete until Wednesday, December 9. Toys for Tots is a program...
For 38th Year, Mass State Police Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – For the 38th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police are proud to assist the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police...
Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
Boy Scout Troop 21 Selling Wreaths in Saxonville Saturday & Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Boy Scout Troop 21 will be selling wreaths today, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 in Saxonville. Stop by 1 School Street Saturday until 3 p.m. Sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Delicious Treats Focus of Library’s December Brown Bag Learning Series
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature the owner of Ducle D Leche on Friday, December 2. “Take a break from the Holiday frenzy and escape to the delicious world of local restaurant Dulce D Leche Gelato Cafe. Co-Owner, chief recipe designer and chocolatier, Jules Remenar shares his passion for and journey towards learning the art and science of creating sweet confections. And we won’t just hear about it. We’ll get to taste some of Jules’ creations, too,” wrote the library.
SparkLab Hosting Make You Own Air Freshener Workshop For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s SparkLab is hosting a make you own air freshener workshop for teens on Tuesday, November 29. The main Framingham Public Library will supply everything needed to make a custom air freshener with scented aroma beads. Registration isn’t required, but middle and high...
Framingham Police Cite Driver at Winter & Fountain Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Fountain & Winter Street yesterday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 5:26 p.m. on November 28 in the busy intersection. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and...
