Framingham, MA

Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant

ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Upscale, Tech-InFused Mini Golf Coming To Natick Mall

NATICK – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf destination with global food and drink, announced today, November 28, the signing of a new lease to be located within the Natick Mall. This new venue will be Puttshack’s second location in Massachusetts and is expected to...
Middlesex Savings Bank Donates $100,000 for MassBay’s Center for Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services

FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex Savings Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $100,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. The donation will provide additional funding for the construction project as well as the Middlesex...
Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday

FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
Mary Trumbo Ainsworth, 91, Artist

SUDBURY – Mary Trumbo Ainsworth of Sudbury died peacefully on November 20 at the age of 91. She was born October 29, 1931, in Grand Ledge, Michigan to Willard Trumbo and Myrtle Kingsley Trumbo. Her brother Don preceded her in death. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade before graduating from Grand Ledge High School in the top ten of her class in 1949.
Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Delicious Treats Focus of Library’s December Brown Bag Learning Series

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature the owner of Ducle D Leche on Friday, December 2. “Take a break from the Holiday frenzy and escape to the delicious world of local restaurant Dulce D Leche Gelato Cafe. Co-Owner, chief recipe designer and chocolatier, Jules Remenar shares his passion for and journey towards learning the art and science of creating sweet confections. And we won’t just hear about it. We’ll get to taste some of Jules’ creations, too,” wrote the library.
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

