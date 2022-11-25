Read full article on original website
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens
LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
Brian Kelly explains embracing LSU history, learning the SEC and 2022 Tigers
Fanbases idolize the legends that come through the respective teams they root for. That’s true of any sport, at any level. Joe Burrow, Tyrann Mathieu, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson and Glenn Dorsey are just a few examples of past players who likely never have to pay for an alcoholic drink in Baton Rouge for as long as they live because of what they accomplished while at LSU. For Brian Kelly, part of what has made this first year so memorable is learning the history of the rivalries and the players to run out Death Valley’s tunnel.
Dogs await new playoff rankings, title game with LSU
The unbeaten Bulldogs are gearing up for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, a 4 o’clock kick in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with national television on CBS. The Dogs are 17 points favorites over the LSU Tigers. A win would give the Bulldogs their first Southeastern Conference title since 2017.
Texas A&M's Devon Achane named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Texas A&M's Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week as he posted career rushing numbers to help A&M knock off No. 6 LSU, 38-23, Saturday. Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane's career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. For his play against the Tigers, Achane as also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week this week.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson posted on social media today that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with December 5 being the first day that it is officially open. Johnson has ten carries for 39 yards this season but reportedly was not at a practice a few weeks ago although Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher announced at a weekly press conference that he was still on the team at that time. Johnson ended up with 21 carries for 76 yards in four contests during the 2021 season, seeing most of his action versus Prairie View (11 rushes for 60 yards). He was expected to make a bid for playing time in 2022 but missed most of spring ball due to a pulled hamstring and wasn't a factor in fall camp.
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
Which Texas A&M freshmen used their redshirts, who burned theirs
Texas A&M entered the 2022 season with the most talented true freshman class it has ever had. In fact, it was the highest-rated class for any school in the history of the recruiting rankings. Not surprisingly, a whole lot of those newcomers ended up as major contributors. A number of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
Ten quick thoughts on A&M's upset win over LSU
1. The Aggies won this game in the first half behind the play of running back Devon Achane who compiled over 100 yards and got A&M the lead. They then proceeded to win the second half as well via the scoop and score by Demani Richardson which totally changed the momentum of a contest that seemed to be slipping away. As a result, the Aggies finally looked like a top ten program in ending fifth ranked LSU's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis has indicated that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Davis handled kickoffs during three of his four seasons in College Station, finishing second in the Southeastern Conference in 2020, seventh in the league (but fourth in touchback percentage) in 2021, and second in both distance and touchback percentage in 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said following LSU's loss to Texas A&M
Sometimes, sports are brutal. LSU did not look like LSU Saturday night in a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M, a team that finished the year 5-7 in one of the most disappointing stories of the season. LSU’s slim chances of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff field are...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Punch Ticket to NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the first time since 2017 the LSU Tigers Volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
theadvocate.com
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
247Sports
