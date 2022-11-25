Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
allamericanatlas.com
31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia
A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
allamericanatlas.com
27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today
We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
A rainy finish to the weekend
Showers are likely on Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible and highs in the 60s. Drier weather returns to begin the new week.
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
NBC12
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road. Demolition of the vacant building in south Richmond is set to start this week. “Our informal slogan is ‘not a done deal’...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
NBC12
Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
WSET
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
Police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Ashland
Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega was last seen at his home in Ashland at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
Driver in custody after leading Chesterfield Police on chase into Colonial Heights
Two individuals are in custody after leading Chesterfield Police in a chase across the county and two cities, ending in a crash in Colonial Heights.
nyspnews.com
Virginia man arrested for DWI and possession of a handgun on the Southern State Parkway
On November 25, 2022,around 5:45 AM, the State Police responded to a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Troopers located the Honda traveling in the area of Exit 27N with its front driver’s side tire blown out and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers interviewed the operator and sole occupant who was identified as Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, VA. During the initial investigation, Emanuel displayed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for DWI. Further investigation revealed Emanuel was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.
Teens charged after fight at John Marshall High School
Two teen students at John Marshall High School were charged after a fight that left one student with cuts Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.
WAVY News 10
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity
JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
A car drove into his home in Chesterfield. He said this isn't the first time.
Tire marks are fresh in the mud, following a crash that happened there Sunday. A driver coming onto the exit from Chippenham Parkway, barreled into his backyard and crashed into the side of his home.
“I feel fortunate”: New mammogram tech at Henrico hospital detecting more cancer, earlier
One new type of mammogram at Henrico Doctors' Hospital's Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute is helping patients catch breast cancer early, before it has the chance to spread.
Richmond residents hope 2009 traffic study will deter developers from building new Sheetz
A city-commissioned traffic analysis from 2009 highlighted traffic concerns around Richmond, but residents in the Stratford Hills neighborhood are honing in on data involving the intersection at Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road, which they hope will convince city officials to reconsider a plan designed to bring more traffic to the community.
WRIC TV
Virginia man suspected of triple-homicide in California killed by police
SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, California (WRIC)- A 28-year-old Chesterfield man and former Virginia State Police employee who was suspected of killing three people was killed by police. According to local police, officers were called to the area Friday morning after a teenager who appeared to be in distress was seen getting...
Comments / 0