Richmond, VA

allamericanatlas.com

31 Free Things to Do in Richmond, Virginia

A city of culture, history, adventure and so much more!. Once the capital of the Confederacy, Richmond now celebrates diversity and community – meaning a lot of the museums and attractions are free to enter. Great news for anyone wanting to explore without spending the earth!. The whole Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
allamericanatlas.com

27 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia to Try Today

We all love going out for a meal. Some of us are ardent brunchers, on the hunt for the best bottomless meal this side of noon. For some, it’s all about dinner, whether that’s a quick bite from a local favorite or a multi-course tasting menu with a full wine flight!
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning. Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations. One girl...
RICHMOND, VA
nyspnews.com

Virginia man arrested for DWI and possession of a handgun on the Southern State Parkway

On November 25, 2022,around 5:45 AM, the State Police responded to a report of a Honda Pilot driving erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Troopers located the Honda traveling in the area of Exit 27N with its front driver’s side tire blown out and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Troopers interviewed the operator and sole occupant who was identified as Siwatu Emanuel, age 39, of Richmond, VA. During the initial investigation, Emanuel displayed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for DWI. Further investigation revealed Emanuel was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA

