YES Network is open to adding Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its New York Yankees broadcasts for the 2023 MLB season. "You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly; if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work," said John Filippelli, YES president of programming and production, to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO