dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Free Agency: Dodgers Maintaining Communication

Trea Turner is easily the headliner among current Los Angeles Dodgers free agents, as he’s part of a star-studded group of shortstops on the open market. In addition to Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are top shortstops available as well. The Dodgers have interest in re-signing Turner, and they have additionally been linked to Correa and Swanson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star

Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Yankees News: Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly Eyed by YES Network for Broadcast Booth

YES Network is open to adding Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its New York Yankees broadcasts for the 2023 MLB season. "You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly; if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work," said John Filippelli, YES president of programming and production, to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Boom-or-Bust 2022-23 MLB Free Agents

Nobody ever accused any Major League Baseball free agent of being a wholly safe bet, so it's perhaps fair to say that any player in any given market is a boom-or-bust type. Still, we'd naturally prefer to focus on the ones in the 2022-23 market who match that description more than most.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 Starting Pitchers of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings, and narrowing the league's crop of starting pitching talent down to just 25 names was no easy task. How much elite talent did we see on the mound this year? Enough that MLB...
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Billy Donovan Signed Contract Extension Before 2022-23 Season

The Chicago Bulls might be 11th in the Eastern Conference at 9-11, but head coach Billy Donovan won't be on the hot seat anytime soon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Donovan signed an extension with the Bulls before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season that will keep him in Chicago for "several more years."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Waived 3 Weeks After Raiders Release

Former first-round pick Johnathan Abram reportedly will be on the move once again. Three weeks after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Abram was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. According to Pelissero, Green Bay "now wants to look at its young guys," making the 26-year-old safety expendable.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL to Begin Exploring Roster Upgrades After Dec. 15

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: NBA Governors Don't Want to Expand All-Star Roster to Avoid Paying Players

If the NBA's team governors reportedly have their way, there won't be any extra All-Star selections down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst advocated for adding extra All-Star selections during a discussion with Kirk Goldsberry on his podcast, but he noted the governors "have pushed against it." The reasoning from the...

