abcnews4.com
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
live5news.com
Deputies continuing search for missing 5-year-old in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing 5-year-old Orangeburg County child says all they want is to bring her home. Investigators say 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is missing from the home where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day. “She’s a sweet little...
golaurens.com
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
Teen charged in fatal shooting in Laurens Co.
A teen has been charged in a shooting that left another teenager dead in Laurens County.
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Large fire damages Saluda Co. processing plant, cause under investigation
UPDATE | November 25, 2022 (WJBF) – The fire at a processing plant in Saluda, has been extinguished. The company released to NewsChannel 6 Friday morning: On Nov. 24, a fire broke out at the Darling Ingredients Ward, South Carolina facility. The fire has been extinguished. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire […]
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of two. Ashley Irvin was an innocent bystander driving to her parent’s house around the corner when the crash happened. She died. Willie Sturdivant is the driver who fled deputies...
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
