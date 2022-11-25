ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex

For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
WJBF

Large fire damages Saluda Co. processing plant, cause under investigation

UPDATE | November 25, 2022 (WJBF) – The fire at a processing plant in Saluda, has been extinguished. The company released to NewsChannel 6 Friday morning: On Nov. 24, a fire broke out at the Darling Ingredients Ward, South Carolina facility. The fire has been extinguished. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire […]
wfxg.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy