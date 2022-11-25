Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 28 Nov 2022 10:15:11 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 305 N Main St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. A large limb fell off the pine tree at the corner of N Main and Pine Ave. It is partially obscuring the sidewalk. I (the owner) tried to remove it but it’s too heavy for me. I picked up small branches to clear as much of the sidewalk as possible and left them to the side.

