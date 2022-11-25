ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Storm Drain Clogged – Mon, 28 Nov 2022 06:45:28 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 28 Nov 2022 06:45:28 -0500: Storm Drain Clogged at Address: 3229-3251 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. storm drain clogged on Rogers Rd in area between Shuckers shopping area and Heritage Eye business park. During rain event on Sunday, there was standing water in the right lane.
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Mon, 28 Nov 2022 10:15:11 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 28 Nov 2022 10:15:11 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 305 N Main St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. A large limb fell off the pine tree at the corner of N Main and Pine Ave. It is partially obscuring the sidewalk. I (the owner) tried to remove it but it’s too heavy for me. I picked up small branches to clear as much of the sidewalk as possible and left them to the side.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
GARNER, NC
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
Wake Forest Expo Highlight Black-Owned Businesses in the Triangle

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — In this busy shopping season, it can be difficult for smaller minority-owned businesses to stand out. An expo this weekend in Wake Forest was intended to lift up those businesses by bringing them to…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized

CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
CLAYTON, NC
Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
RALEIGH, NC
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County

Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC

