Citizen Issue Reported: Storm Drain Clogged – Mon, 28 Nov 2022 06:45:28 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 28 Nov 2022 06:45:28 -0500: Storm Drain Clogged at Address: 3229-3251 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. storm drain clogged on Rogers Rd in area between Shuckers shopping area and Heritage Eye business park. During rain event on Sunday, there was standing water in the right lane.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Mon, 28 Nov 2022 10:15:11 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 28 Nov 2022 10:15:11 -0500: Tree Issue at Address: 305 N Main St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. A large limb fell off the pine tree at the corner of N Main and Pine Ave. It is partially obscuring the sidewalk. I (the owner) tried to remove it but it’s too heavy for me. I picked up small branches to clear as much of the sidewalk as possible and left them to the side.
'Pay attention and fight back': Couple refuses to let eminent domain dispute slide
A Wake County couple's once quiet and shaded backyard is now filled with weeds, stumps and the sound of cars driving down the highway.
WRAL
Churches step up to fill Wake County need for winter shelter space
The White Flag shelters open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees. The White Flag shelters open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees. Photographer: Joe FisherPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Months-long project closes Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh got underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
cbs17
Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest Expo Highlight Black-Owned Businesses in the Triangle
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — In this busy shopping season, it can be difficult for smaller minority-owned businesses to stand out. An expo this weekend in Wake Forest was intended to lift up those businesses by bringing them to…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
WRAL
jocoreport.com
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized
CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
cbs17
Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
WRAL
Harnett Central Middle School, sheriff's office determine Monday bomb threat is not credible
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central Middle School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat. After a thorough investigation by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Harnett Central Middle School administration, the threat was deemed not credible at the school located at 2529 Harnett Central Road in Angier. “Harnett...
1 taken to hospital after shooting at NC shopping center; 1 detained
The shooting was reported just after 7:20 p.m. near the Regal movie theater North Hills at 4150 Main at North Hills Street, according to Raleigh police.
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
