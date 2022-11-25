ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views

A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift

The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
COLORADO STATE
The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow

Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the amount of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
COLORADO STATE
Check Out 25 Restaurants That Opened in Colorado This Year

Colorado isn't just known for mountains and marijuana — the Centennial State is famous for its food too. Our state has long boasted a plethora of local cuisine, from home-grown green chile restaurants to mountain crust pizzerias to award-winning breweries. Colorado residents aren't the only ones who enjoy our...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People

Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Big Pivots: Questions about Colorado’s second largest utility

Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is happening. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second-largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?

Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
COLORADO STATE
Windsor, CO
