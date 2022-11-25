Read full article on original website
TechRadar
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?
There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar
Rare Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the all-new Apple Watch 8 at Target
We’ve seen plenty of Apple Watch sales from Black Friday through today’s Cyber Monday deals, but rarely do we see a price cut on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. Target today is dropping the price $50, and you can get an Apple Watch 8 for $349.99 from Target (opens in new tab) in any color you choose in the 41mm size. The larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 is only $379.99, also an all-time low price.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
TechRadar
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
TechRadar
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar
Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200
Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals 2022: The best sales you can shop right now
This year's Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals are beginning to appear, but they're already selling out fast. There are still many Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals to be had even now that we're in the final stretch of the year's biggest sale events. So, whether you're a seasoned baker or simply want to make life in the kitchen much easier, it's a great idea to take a look now.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC and Mac sales
Here are the Cyber Monday computer deals you can buy right now. Cyber Monday laptop deals: jump to... There are still plenty of Cyber Monday computer deals to grab. With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there. And, every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale
Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
TechRadar
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
TechRadar
WF-1000XM4: snap up the best Sony earbuds for the best Cyber Monday price!
If you're after a set of Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 in-ear true wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're in good company – it's one of the most searched-for products of Cyber weekend. And we're proud of that fact, since we also rate them so highly – which is why we want you to have the best deal.
TechRadar
This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure
This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.
TechRadar
Quick - these Black Friday deals on popular Amazon smart home devices end soon
Even though this year's Black Friday deals are now (mostly) behind us, there are still some excellent offers out there on a number of handy and affordable Amazon devices. And they won't be available for much longer. So, if you've been thinking about picking up your first bit of smart...
TechRadar
Where to find the best Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: A-Z of the top offers
If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. There are absolutely loads of offers available to shop, from all the best mattress brands, and generally speaking, they better or at least match the lowest prices of the year. The best sales tend not to stick around much past the end of the day. In short, now's a great time to buy.
TechRadar
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
