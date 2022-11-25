Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
coloradosun.com
“Golden Girls” find community and safety in Western Slope shelter
It’s early fall in Grand Junction, and all eyes in a darkened room are fixed on a tiny old-fashioned TV, where the titular character of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” is battling a wealthy mining baron who has contaminated a Western town’s water with mercury. The women...
KJCT8
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
See 12 of the Oldest Homes for Sale in Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction is crafty. Properties of historical significance are scattered all over town. Some of these places like Stranges Grocery are well-known, while others are unmarked and sometimes forgotten. We are lucky that many of the original homes that are still standing in the historic district are well-marked, and well-cared...
KJCT8
Cedaredge church holds Club Q memorial service
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A church in Cedaredge will be holding a candlelight memorial service for the five victims killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022. The memorial service will be held at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.
KJCT8
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
kmyu.tv
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
KJCT8
Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
cpr.org
Grand Junction LBGTQ community gathering to mourn Club Q shooting
Another vigil will be held in Grand Junction this weekend for the victims of the Club Q shooting, with organizers inviting people to gather at Charlie Dwellington’s at 8pm Saturday. The pub, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events, is considered the Western Slope city’s unofficial gay bar. The event...
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
KJCT8
First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
KJCT8
Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
KJCT8
One injured in rollover crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a man driving a pickup truck rolled the truck. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Colorado State Patrol is investigating this incident.
KJCT8
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
KJCT8
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
KJCT8
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
nbc11news.com
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
