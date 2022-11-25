ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

KJCT8

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Gephardt Daily

Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
MESA COUNTY, CO
K99

See 12 of the Oldest Homes for Sale in Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction is crafty. Properties of historical significance are scattered all over town. Some of these places like Stranges Grocery are well-known, while others are unmarked and sometimes forgotten. We are lucky that many of the original homes that are still standing in the historic district are well-marked, and well-cared...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Cedaredge church holds Club Q memorial service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A church in Cedaredge will be holding a candlelight memorial service for the five victims killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022. The memorial service will be held at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cpr.org

Grand Junction LBGTQ community gathering to mourn Club Q shooting

Another vigil will be held in Grand Junction this weekend for the victims of the Club Q shooting, with organizers inviting people to gather at Charlie Dwellington’s at 8pm Saturday. The pub, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events, is considered the Western Slope city’s unofficial gay bar. The event...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

One injured in rollover crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a man driving a pickup truck rolled the truck. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Colorado State Patrol is investigating this incident.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, a suspect robbed Skillz, a skilled gaming business near 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction. Shortly afterwards, the Mesa County Sheriff Deputies had reports of a car driving recklessly on Highway 6 near Palisade.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
MESA COUNTY, CO
