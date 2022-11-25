ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday

I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar

Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?

There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?

Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200

Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC and Mac sales

Here are the Cyber Monday computer deals you can buy right now. Cyber Monday laptop deals: jump to... There are still plenty of Cyber Monday computer deals to grab. With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there. And, every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.
Rolling Stone

MasterClass’ Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Subscriptions for the Price of One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). Buy MasterClass Subscription 2-for-1 $180 MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site is now...
TechRadar

These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends

I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale

Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
TechRadar

Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday

In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
TechRadar

DJI Mini 2 drops to record-low price in Cyber Monday's best drone deal

The Cyber Monday drone deals have just touched down with a DJI Mini 2 discount that brings its Fly More Combo bundle down to a record-low price. You'll have to be quick, though, as the price cut is for today only. The $90 discount is one that aerial photographers have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy