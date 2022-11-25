Police are looking for two men in Somerset County after a Sunoco gas station was robbed yesterday evening, according to a press release. According to state police, the first suspect, described as a white male, approximately between 5’8″-5’10” tall and 160-200 pounds wearing all dark clothing with a face mask and gloves, entered the store and jumped over the counter, shoved the employee at the register and grabbed a money bag containing an unknown amount of money before exiting the store.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO