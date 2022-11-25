Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, but a red flag warning of critical fire conditions will remain in effect until 11 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will taper off by late morning, although some gusts of 15 to 25 mph will still be possible in some mountain areas, while humidity levels could hover in the 5 to 15 percent range.

"Friday will likely see ongoing warm temperatures, though a few coast areas will trend 2-5 degrees cooler given less offshore flow," according to the NWS.

A cooling trend is expected to continue into the weekend and early next week.

The red flag warning of critical fire danger took effect Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and along the Malibu coast.

The Santa Ana winds made for a warm Thanksgiving, with forecasters saying temperatures were averaging 5 to 10 degrees above normal in many areas.

In response to the wildfire concerns, Southern California Edison considered precautionary power cuts for more than 7,000 customers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, but by early Friday morning, those possible shutoffs were no longer under consideration.

The utility did cut power for nearly 6,000 customers in Riverside County and about 3,000 in Ventura County Thursday, but all power was back on by early Friday, according to the agency's website.

More information can be found at www.sce.com/outage-center/check- outage-status.