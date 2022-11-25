ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings are under £100 today

By Caitlin Elliott
 4 days ago

Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings are under £100 thanks to a special Black Friday discount.

The Princess of Wales' jewelry features some priceless royal pieces but Catherine regularly sports items from brands that we can get our hands on too.

While Kate has been spotted wearing earrings from the likes of ASOS and Accessorize, one of her go-tos for gold is Missoma.

If you adore Kate's healing gemstone earrings from the brand, you can snap them up in the Black Friday sale today.

Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings are also discounted, with the future Queen Consort having worn them at last year's Royal Variety Performance with her shimmering green Jenny Packham gown.

Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings: £139 £97.25 | Missoma

Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings have been price slashed to under £100 for Black Friday. The gorgeous pieces have an 18ct gold coating on brass and feature a unique fan design. View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's glistening emerald green dress was teamed with coordinating heels and a matching clutch bag, while the golden Missoma earrings hang delicately amongst the glamorous Hollywood waves in her side-parted brunette locks.

Kate and William were joined at the Royal Variety by other family members, including Catherine's parents Carole and Michael, as well as her brother James and his wife Alizée.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is also partial to a pair of simple hoop earring and another one of her pretty Missoma choices is discounted to a price that's more affordable than you might expect.

Medium Molten Hoop Earrings: £115 £80.50 | Missoma

Kate Middleton is a fan of a classic hoop earring and has this pair from Missoma in her jewelry collection. The 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil hoops are the ideal hoops with a delicate difference. View Deal

Her Medium Molten Hoop Earrings from the British brand, worn by the Princess of Wales when she and Prince William visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon, have a price tag of just £80.50 thanks to Black Friday.

