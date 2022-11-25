BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must-haves products perfect for the fall season. Minute Rice has two new flavors to their line of microwaveable rice cups: Minute Jalapeño Rice Cups & Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups. Ready in 60 seconds, they are a delicious option for a quick and easy meal. Learn more at www.MinuteRice.com.

36 MINUTES AGO