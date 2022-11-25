Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes joined the Access SportsNet LA panel earlier this week to talk about all things Dodgers from Julio Urias’ spectacular season to the return of future hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. Of the many topics Barnes discussed, he touched on Tyler Anderson’s departure to the Angels....
Dodgers: What Are The Biggest Roster Holes Facing LA This Offseason?
Even if you are setting franchise records with 111 wins in the regular season there’s still room for improvement. The Dodgers were handed championship aspirations with their impressive play all season long before seeing it all crumble in front of them in the NLDS. To add insult to injury,...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Dodgers Issue More 2022 Postseason Shares Than Any Other MLB Team
This week, the MLB released information on their postseason bonus shares, with the Dodgers receiving just under $3 million overall. The Astros set a record for share value, as World Series champions, and received over $30 million. L.A.’s bonus pool was split more than any other team at 82 people....
Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason
LA Columnist Dylan Hernandez believes LA shouldn't spend money on a big name this off-season
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Top Fits for Former Dodgers Outfielder
Two weeks ago, the Dodgers did what would have seemed unthinkable just a couple years ago, non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger and making him a free agent at age 27. While L.A. isn’t out of the running to re-sign Belli at a lower dollar amount than what they would have paid him in arbitration, there’s a lot of demand for the supremely talented outfielder who is looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value.
Dodgers Fans Share Their Opinion On Team Seeking Out Carlos Rodón
29-year-old pitcher Carlos Rodón declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, making him a free agent. With Rodón now free to sign with any team, we asked fans if they think the Dodgers should pick him up. Here’s what they had to say.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in two more top sluggers in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, swinging a trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Dansby Swanson As Replacement For Trea Turner
The Dodgers have several options when it comes to shortstop openings for next season. They could either ride out with current players like Trea Turner and Gavin Lux, or they could venture outside of the organization by free agency or a trade. MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in the New...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Giants May Pursue Former Dodger if Aaron Judge Signs Elsewhere
Three years ago, who would have thought Cody Bellinger would be a free agent going into his 28-year-old season?. That is where we are at with the former MVP and World Series champion of the Dodgers. Many teams are interested in the lefty-batter, one of those teams being the Dodgers’...
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Boston Reporter Links Dodgers to Free Agent
The Dodgers are heavily involved in the shortstop market, both in free agency and trades. What they do at shortstop could steer their entire offseason approach to an extent, so there’s a lot of interest and intrigued to see how they fill their hole at short. Boston Spanish-language reporter...
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander
Two of the biggest pitchers on the free-agent market are Jacob deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who has spent his entire career with the Mets, and Justin Verlander, who has won three Cy Young Awards with the Tigers and Astros. The Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two and have a lot of money, so naturally they’ve been linked to both stars.
Dodgers: Columnist Argues Team Needs To Be All-In During Mookie and Freddie’s Prime
There have been rumblings from the Dodgers — first from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and then from CEO Stan Kasten — that L.A. might embark on somewhat of a youth movement in 2023. Los Angeles has consistently had one of the top farm systems in baseball along with a sustained record of excellence at the big-league level, and the thinking is they could let some of those young players get experience in the majors to set them up for the future, which would also allow them to get below the luxury tax in 2023 and reset the escalating penalties that come with being a repeat o-spender.
Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams in on Tommy Kahnle in Free Agency
The 2023 Dodgers could look much different compared to last season’s team. LA lost southpaw Tyler Anderson to the Anaheim Angels a couple of weeks ago. Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner will probably be elsewhere by the start of next season. Both Turner and Belli have several teams interested...
Dodgers Lose One of Their Hitting Coaches to Miami Marlins
The Dodgers’ three-headed hitting coach is down to two heads, as the Marlins and new manager Skip Schumaker are hiring Brant Brown as their new hitting coach. Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Sunday that it was a possibility, and within a couple hours it was a done deal. L.A.’s hitting...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Does Not Believe Dodgers Sign Free Agent
Almost a month into free agency, and no top-tier free agents have inked themselves into a new contract. Some record-breaking deals could be signed this winter, and the Dodgers are in on almost every free agent, from names like Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correra, and Aaron Judge. Judge is...
