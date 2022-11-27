The best Black Friday tech deals that are actually good and still available: headphones, TVs, speakers and more

Hello! And welcome to the annual sales extravaganza that is Black Friday 2022. We're into the Black Friday weekend and the deals are still in full flow.

We'll be bringing you all the biggest and best savings on OLED TVs, wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars, speakers, and anything else that catches our eye in the wider world of tech.

Don't worry, we won't be showcasing anything that isn't worth your time and money – if it isn't a genuine deal on a good product, you won't find it on this page.

Our top Black Friday deals so far include seriously low prices for various wireless headphones including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds . You can't move for TV deals either and we've seen massive savings on LG's all-conquering C2 range of OLED TVs , Samsung QLED TVs and Sony's excellent OLED and QD-OLED models. Then there are all the hi-fi deals you've got to choose from including savings on hi-fi separates and speakers.

So, feel free to sit back, scroll and soak up all these brilliant deals - all you need to do is decide which one fits your needs and budget. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday Deals still live

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones was £330 now £219 at Amazon

We kick off this live blog with a tried and trusted pair of wireless ANC headphones from Sony. The WH-1000XM4 are an amazon pair of over-ears and have dropped in price to just £219. That's a huge £110 saving on their 'tested at' price when we deemed them worthy of five stars in our review. Not bad.

They might have been overtaken by the more expensive WH-1000XM5 in the performance department (the XM5 also have £90 off Black Friday), but they're still super-competitive at this level. Not only are they comfy to wear and properly portable, but did we mention their active noise-cancelling is sensational too? This is one of the best wireless headphones deals you're likely to see during Black Friday 2022.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £330 now £219 at Amazon

Sony’s last-gen premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money ( see our review here ). Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

(Image credit: Currys / LG)

LG C2 OLED 55-inch £1899 £979 at Sevenoaks (save £920)

The Award-winning LG C2 OLED TV had already been discounted in the run up to Black Friday , so we're thrilled to see the 55-inch C2 drop again, to £979 .

That's a spectacular £920 discount on an utterly brilliant, gamer-friendly, Dolby Vision-capable 55-inch OLED panel that launched less than a year ago, priced at £1899.

You'll find this deal at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision , which lists the 55-inch C2 for £1079. Simply enter the code 'GDSAVE100' at the checkout and – boom! – the price drops to just £979.

LG C2 OLED 55-inch £1899 £979 at Sevenoaks (save £920)

The C2 picked up several 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards in its 65-, 42- and 77-inch guises. We haven't tested the 55-inch model specifically, but we'd expect it to offer the same punchy but natural picture and unbeatable gaming specs. View Deal

After a different size? No problem. The LG C2 OLED TV has dropped in price in the sales across pretty much every screen size at Sevenoaks , including the hugely-popular 65-inch, which won 'Best 65-inch TV' at the 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards , and the 42-inch, which picked up 'Best Gaming TV'.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £134 at Amazon (save £115)

Looking for a classy alternative to the original AirPods Pro? We strongly recommend that you consider the first-generation Bose QuietComfort Earbuds , especially now that they have dropped in price to just £134 at Amazon!

Bose's five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. We awarded them five stars at £249, so £134 really is a fantastic deal.

Want Bose's latest model? Amazon has reduced the brand new QuietComfort Earbuds II , which offer longer battery life and even better noise-cancelling, to £249 .

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £134 at Amazon (save £115)

The original QuietComfort Earbuds deliver a sonic masterclass and no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Although recently superseded, they continue to offer excellent value at this bargain price. View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Sony PS5 Digital + Pulse 3D headset £475 £459 at Very

Black Friday has brought us the first 'proper' deals on Sony's next-gen 4K console, the PlayStation 5.

Right now, you can bag the PS5 Digital Edition plus the five-star Pulse 3D Wireless headset for just £459 at Very – a tasty little saving of £16. Pre-order now for delivery on 20th December.

Don't want to wait? ShopTo has the popular PS5 (disc edition) Gods of War: Ragnarok bundle in stock right now for £539.85 . ShopTo says it aims to deliver within 5 working days.

PS5 Digital + Pulse 3D headset £475 £459 at Very

Pre-order now for delivery on 20th December. A delightful saving on a seriously good PS5 bundle that gets you the Digital Edition console and the five-star Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, which we called "a game-changer" in our review .

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung HW-Q930B £1099 £799 at John Lewis , AO and Hughes

Looking for way to bring home the sound of the cinema? John Lewis, AO and Hughes have slashed £300 off the Samsung HW-Q930B Dolby Atmos soundbar

Now only £799 , this 9.1.4-channel 'bar comes with a wireless subwoofer, two rear speakers and some impressive technology. It's even capable of receiving wireless multichannel audio from compatible 2022 Samsung TVs, so you can enjoy wireless Dolby Atmos with no HDMI cable needed.

Black Friday soundbar deals appear to be selling out fast, so you might want to get your skates on...

Samsung HW-Q930B £1099 £799 at John Lewis , AO and Hughes (save £300)

This package comprises a Dolby Atmos soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers, delivering 9.1.4-channel sound with DTS:X onboard too. At £799 is a great alternative to the Sonos Arc . View Deal

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon

Sony's WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are legendary in these parts. They're also down to their lowest ever price at Amazon – just £159! That's a seriously-good 36% saving on the £250 RRP.

Our WF-1000XM4 review provides an in-depth look at these What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners. But if you're in a hurry, just know that Sony's entertaining, musical buds deliver clear bass, superior comfort, excellent battery life and some of the best noise-cancelling we've had the pleasure of testing.

Black Friday discounts are still going live, but this gem-of-a-deal could turn out to be the pick of the bunch.

Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon

The Sonys are fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is one of the best in the business. Grab them at this bargain price while stocks last. Five Stars View Deal

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPad (2022) £499 £469 at Amazon

Apple iPad deals are flooding onto the internet, but if you want a discount on a brand new, 2022 iPad, Amazon is the place to go.

The online retail giant has knocked £30 off the latest entry-level iPad, which scored five stars in our review . It boasts a sleek new design (goodbye Home button), improved picture and audio quality, and USB-C charging.

Out of your budget? Last year's model is also discounted, down to £309 .

Apple iPad (2022) £499 £469 at Amazon (save £30)

In our review, we said that the 2022 iPad "packs small yet meaningful upgrades into a modernised chassis, coming together to create a well-rounded and versatile tablet." Now £30 off for Black Friday, it's an even better deal. View Deal

(Image credit: Elac)

ELAC Debut B5.2 was £250 now £229 at Amazon (save £20)

also available at Richer Sounds and AV.com

Everyone should own a good pair of stereo speakers and you don't have to spend a fortune to do so. These ELAC speakers have been at the top of our Best Buy lists for a good while now, offering a detailed sound from a well-built pair of cabinets. Now even better thanks to a Black Friday deal, they're ideal speakers for an affordable hi-fi system.

Samsung 85-inch Q60B was £2799 now £1579 at Amazon (save £1220)

A huge saving on this huge 4K QLED Samsung TV is making this one of the hottest deals of Black Friday 2022. We haven't reviewed this particular model but Samsung TVs have been pretty consistent in recent years.

This set uses Samsung’s ‘Dual LED’ backlighting technology, which is found on these more affordable (relatively) models in Samsung's range and has Samsung’s Quantum Processor Lite 4K. It has the Tizen Smart TV interface, which is solid, and supports HDR10+ Adaptive, has HDMI eARC capability, and offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. For gamers, it also has Auto Low Latency Mode, super-wide game view and Samsung's useful Game Bar for checking settings.

Most importantly, you can save a whopping 44% off the original price right now on Amazon .

(Image credit: Future)

KEF LS50 Meta £1100 £899 at Sevenoaks (save £301) + FREE KIT WORTH £190

As the KEF LS50 Metas have won our prestigious Product of the Year Award in the standmounter speaker category three years on the trot, it's safe to say that they are a pretty special pair of speakers. And now they have a pretty special price attached to them.

For Black Friday, Amazon and Sevenoaks have dropped the KEFs to £899 – a £300 saving on the original RRP , and £100 less than the previous best price we have seen. That is worth shouting about in itself, but Sevenoaks has gone the extra mile to make this deal utterly irresistible by adding in two freebies worth £190: a pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds and a 2m QED XT25 speaker cable. Wowzas.

KEF LS50 Meta £1100 £899 at Sevenoaks (save £301) + FREE KIT WORTH £190

KEF has taken an excellent speaker and made it even better with its innovative Metamaterial tech. The LS50 Meta are now the class leader at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle and precise presentation. Three-time Product of the Year winners in the What Hi-Fi?Awards' standmount speaker category. View Deal

(Image credit: Audioquest)

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £299 now £219 at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds

Wireless headphones might be all the rage, but if you still use a good pair of wired headphones and spend a lot of hours working at a desk or surfing the web while listening to music, we've might have found just the deal for you. Investing in a great DAC/headphone amp like the AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt can make a huge difference to your music, whether it's digital files stored on a network or streamed through a service such as Apple Music or Tidal. It takes the form of a USB stick which simply plugs into your laptop or desktop computer. And the best part? It's now available with £80 off for Black Friday. Bargain.

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £299 now £219 at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds

At its lowest price yet, the Cobalt packs in an advanced DAC chip and more processing speed, taking performance to another level. It supports hi-res and MQA files, and offers even more impressive clarity and precision, improved timing and dynamics, and a wide-open soundstage ( see our review here ). What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £40 now £17 at Amazon (save £23)

Can you ever have too many Echo Dots? Or are you the last person in the world who hasn't ever bought one? There's no surprise that you can get a tasty discount on the Echo Dot on Black Friday – Amazon discounts them any chance it gets – but that doesn't make the little gadget any less clever and useful. Whether it's just for voice alerts and basic music playback in a spare room, or if you want it to control your whole home cinema system, there's plenty the Echo Dot can do. And all for £17.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £40 now £17 at Amazon (save £23)

This Echo Dot is still a fantastic buy at this price. Sound quality is good considering the size of the device, plus it of course gives you the Alexa voice assistant. No wonder it's Amazon most popular smart speaker. Five stars View Deal

(Image credit: Sony)

Earfun Air was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28)

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41)

Proving that true wireless earbuds really can be cheap and cheerful, these two bargains represent serious price drops on already excellent budget earbuds. Both are five-star rated and both have been What Hi-Fi? award-winners, and now both are almost half-price in the Black Friday sales.

The Earfun Air earbuds were the first cheap wireless earbuds we awarded five stars. The previously unknown brand produced a comfortable, nicely built set of earphones that also boast excellent battery life, wireless charging support and good sound quality.

The Sony WF-C500 are a step-up in performance. While you can get better battery life, you’ll be hard-pushed to find a more comfortable pair. Yes, you can buy greater outright scale of sound but you won’t encounter a more complete control app. Some alternatives are a punchier and more ‘exciting’ listen, but very few strike a more convincing sonic balance. No wonder they were 2022 award-winners.



Earfun Air was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon. Five stars View Deal

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also at John Lewis View Deal

Lenco L-85 was £119 now £80 at Robert Dyas (save £39)

A cheap record player that we actually like?! It's true. In our review, we said, "great features make this the best budget plug-and-play turntable we’ve come across". That may have been a few years ago now but, just like vinyl, it takes a long time for a good turntable to go out of fashion. This is a semi-automatic, belt-driven turntable with a built-in phono stage. It even supports USB recording. Lenco has tried to make the turntable experience as easy as possible – and done so in style. Now you can get it even cheaper, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Lenco L-85 was £119 now £80 at Robert Dyas (save £39)

This is the cheapest deal we've seen on this plug-and-play deck that's perfect for vinyl beginners. Easy to use, you can rip vinyl to MP3s using USB, and it has a built-in phono stage. It's a surprisingly balanced and likeable sound, too, especially with vocals. Likely the cheapest good turntable price you'll see all year. View Deal

In the market for a pair of wireless earbuds? Now is the time! There are lowest-ever prices on some of our favourite pairs of earbuds as well as extra savings on already cheap, bargain buds.

As we head into Cyber Monday after the Black Friday weekend, we've rounded-up some of the best deals below. Want more choice? Check out our Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals live blog.