Athlete of the Week (Nov. 29, 2022) -- Alleigh Culley, Hillsboro wrestling
In her first competition of the season, Culley, a junior, won four matches by fall at 155 pounds to finish first at the St. Clair Girls Scramble on Nov. 19. In the final round, Culley pinned St. Clair’s Bonnie Kavanaugh at 1:55. Lindbergh won the scramble with 94 points; the Hawks were fourth with 60.
Jackie Grobe, 88, Festus
Jackie Grobe, 88, of Festus died Nov. 26, 2022, at the Oaks in Festus. Mrs. Grobe owned and operated the Jack and Jill Store in Festus and the North End Tavern in De Soto with her husband. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Festus. Born Nov. 1, 1934, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Harry D. and Jenny E. (Eaves) Yiatras. She was preceded in death by her husband: Darrell Wesley Grobe.
Janet Sue Hayes, 73, Festus
Janet Sue Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. Ms. Hayes was a merchandiser for multiple retail stores and enjoyed spending time outdoors, dancing, singing and walking in the park. She was a member of Twin Rivers Church in St. Louis and loved speaking about Jesus, attending praise and worship groups and attending church. Born Sept. 10, 1949, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Livengood) Brown.
John Carl Fisher Sr., 81, De Soto
John Carl Fisher Sr., 81, of De Soto died Nov. 20, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Fisher was the president of Teamsters Union Local 600 for 37 years. He was a longtime member of the Eagles and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, golfing and fishing. Born May 25, 1941, in Ironton, he was the son of the late Earl and Ruby (Casteel) Fisher. He was preceded in death by two wives: Theresa L. (Meyer) Fisher and Karen (Welch) Fisher.
Wade Ray McFarland, 83, Arnold
Wade Ray McFarland, 83, of Arnold died Nov. 14, 2022, at the Woodlands in Arnold. Mr. McFarland served four years in the U.S. Air Force and 35 years as a sergeant with the St. Louis County Police Department. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Arnold and was active with a group of former Air Force personnel who had been stationed in Spain. He was known for his devout faith and love of family. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Elvins, he was the son of the late James Newton and Ethel Irene (Russell) McFarland.
Julie A. Ponder, 77, Arnold
Julie A. Ponder, 77, of Arnold died Nov. 11, 2022. Ms. Ponder was retired from Delmar Gardens, where she worked with Alzheimer's patients. She was a devoted Christian and animal lover and enjoyed arts, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family. Born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., she was the daughter of the late William and Betty (Martin) McKinney.
Lee J. Peterson, 76, Arnold
Lee J. Peterson, 76, of Arnold died Nov. 27, 2022. Mr. Peterson enjoyed hunting, fishing and aggravating his grandkids and great-grandkids. Born Feb. 18, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Leander F. and Selma (Keeton) Peterson. He is survived by his wife: Rita (Papp) Peterson;...
Rose Ellen “Sis” (Adams) Banks, 90, Fenton
Rose Ellen “Sis” (Adams) Banks, 90, of Fenton died Nov. 24, 2022. Mrs. Banks was a homemaker and an accomplished cook, especially known for her pies. She is remembered for her selflessness, dedication and loving support of her family. Although she was quiet, her wisdom made an impact on countless lives. Born April 20, 1932, in Maplewood, she was the daughter of the late Ebbern and Ellen (Ford) Adams.
LaSalle students design Route 66 Park feature
Students at LaSalle Springs Middle School will see a playground they designed built in Wildwood’s Route 66 Roadside Park. The playground will be constructed at the park, 16910 Manchester Road, near the southeast corner of Manchester Road and Grover Crossing Way. Wildwood officials said the park is scheduled to open in 2024.
Bernadine Rose Whitworth, 90, Grubville
Bernadine Rose Whitworth, 90, of Grubville died Nov. 21, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Desloge. Mrs. Whitworth worked as an assembler for the General Electric light bulb manufacturing plant. Born Dec. 28, 1931, in Bad Axe, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Rose Schemanski. She was preceded in death by her husband: Warren Whitworth.
Patricia Anne Garamella, 70, Festus, formerly of St. Louis County
Patricia Anne Garamella, 70, of Festus, formerly of St. Louis County, died Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. Ms. Garamella was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Phyllis Yvonne Batten and Carl Henry Rutter. She is survived by a son: Michael (LeeAnn) Phipps...
Arnold business has unique whiskey offerings
If you are looking for something unique to serve or give as a gift this holiday season, you might want to stop by the new ABV Barrel Shop in Arnold. Steve Akley and Jim Fasnacht opened the single-barrel whiskey business this year at 6 Fox Valley Center. The store only...
8-year-old heart patient battles rare lymphatic disorder
A Jefferson County girl is in Philadelphia over the Thanksgiving holiday for a medical treatment that hopefully will let her get back to being a regular 8-year-old. Terra Cordova, her twin sister, Luna, and their parents will travel to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) so Terra can be treated for plastic bronchitis, a rare disorder of the lymphatic system that causes severe respiratory issues.
Pet spot: Sara Lee likes frolicking in snow, catching bugs
For Sara Lee, a 3-year-old husky, a snowfall is time to play, owner Mark Godair of Cedar Hill said. “She loves to run around in the snow,” Godair said. He said her other main interest takes place when the weather gets warmer. “Catching bugs is her hobby in the...
Garage, vehicles destroyed in House Springs fire
A garage in the 5900 block of Dulin Road in House Springs and three vehicles parked nearby were destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18, said Chief John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District. He said High Ridge Fire got a call about the blaze at 1:34 p.m.,...
Two-story home in High Ridge destroyed by fire
A fire recently consumed a home in the 5000 block of Mikel Lane in High Ridge, said Chief John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District. He said High Ridge Fire was dispatched to the home at 10:09 a.m. Nov. 21, and the first crews arrived at 10:14 a.m. to find the two-story home fully engulfed and the structure partially collapsing. Crews began battling the blaze and called in other units for help and additional resources. Barton said they called for more water supplies due to a lack of hydrants in the area.
Catalytic converter stolen from Fenton-area cleaning service van
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a van owned by Four Seasons Carpet Cleaning, 1195 Old Hwy. 141, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, authorities reported. The converter was stolen overnight between Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. It was cut...
St. Louis man pleads guilty to buying meth at Pacific gas station
Richard Treis, 48, of St. Louis has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a large amount of methamphetamine in Pacific from an undercover agent with the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Treis pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute...
Festus R-6 wellness center on hold due to high construction costs
Festus R-6 school officials have agreed to “pause” the building of a wellness center and gymnasium because estimates for the construction cost have risen from about $14 million to $27 million. The board voted unanimously Nov. 17 to put the project on hold. Superintendent Nicki Ruess said the...
Arnold man arrested for allegedly trespassing at home on Sunset Drive
A 44-year-old Arnold man was arrested for alleged trespassing after he was found standing on the deck behind a home in the 800 block of Sunset Drive. The man allegedly was seen in surveillance video looking into the house’s windows before getting onto the deck, Arnold Police reported. A...
