Wade Ray McFarland, 83, of Arnold died Nov. 14, 2022, at the Woodlands in Arnold. Mr. McFarland served four years in the U.S. Air Force and 35 years as a sergeant with the St. Louis County Police Department. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Arnold and was active with a group of former Air Force personnel who had been stationed in Spain. He was known for his devout faith and love of family. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Elvins, he was the son of the late James Newton and Ethel Irene (Russell) McFarland.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO