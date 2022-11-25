Read full article on original website
Related
Every Time Celebrities Went Above and Beyond to Stay in Character for Well-Known Movie and TV Roles
Getting in character. Many well-known Hollywood stars use method acting to get into character and to better bring authentic portrayals to the screen. As Nicole Kidman prepared to play the intimidating Masha in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers adaptation, which premiered in August 2021, she only spoke with Masha’s thick Russian accent and wouldn’t be addressed by her […]
KGET 17
Candace Cameron Bure gets animated over Christmas
There is a real debate going on over which actress should be considered the queen of Christmas movies. Hallmark fans have declared Lacey Chabert the ruler of holiday entertainment. There is just as vocal a group who say Candace Cameron Bure holds that title. Bure’s backers can make a great...
Samuel L. Jackson Claps Back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Diss: MCU Actors ‘Are Movie Stars’
Samuel L. Jackson is shutting down the notion of the last movie stars sans the MCU. After longtime collaborator Quentin Tarantino spoke out on the “Marvel-ization” of Hollywood driven by IP over star power, Jackson said that audiences “can’t refute” the superstardom of Marvel actors, much like the late Chadwick Boseman. “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, said on “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly). “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these...
Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Comments / 0