Indiana State

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.

The company quietly removed the delicious sandwiches from its nationwide menu back in 2020, and since then, fans on Twitter, Reddit and elsewhere have been adamant about calling for its return. Here’s what we know about the limited-time return of the bagels:

Which McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels Are Returning?

You can currently pick up one of the following McDonald’s Breakfast Bagel options: The Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel (featuring a toasted, buttered bagel with a steak patty, folded egg, two slices of melted American cheese and grilled onions), The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel: (toasted, buttered bagel with thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, a folded egg, and two slices of melted American cheese), or the Sausage, Egg & Cheese bagel (toasted bagel with pork sausage patty, a folded egg and two slices of melted American cheese).

Where Are The Breakfast Bagels Currently Available?

According to Eat This, Not That, McDonald’s representatives confirmed that the bagels are no longer available nationwide, but, they are a “regional offering and available at participating McDonald’s restaurants in select markets,” specifically mentioning Columbus, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, and other New England spots. They stressed that McDonald’s Bagel Sandwiches are a “limited-time offer at participating locations.”

The outlet also noted that the three Breakfast Bagels: Steak, Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; and Sausage, Egg, & Cheese disappeared from McDonald’s menus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but were recently spotted by customers again in Ohio, Virginia, and Philadelphia locations in early September 2022. McDonald’s has long been promising the return of the bagels, to many fans’ delight.

Fan Reactions

On Reddit, customers have been sharing their joy in discovering that the bagels are available near them. “Got a notification on my app this morning that they were finally back in Michigan! I know they have been trialing them again in Ohio for the last couple months,” wrote one user. Others, Eat This, Not That writes, are reporting seeing them in parts of Illinois, New Jersey, Long Island, and Upstate New York.

On Twitter, fans have also been expressing how long they’ve wanted the bagels to come back. “The steak breakfast sandwiches are back at Mcdonalds!?!? literally been waiting for this omg” one wrote as another chimed in, “the bagel breakfast sandwiches need to be back for good…they’re just too good to cancel again! So excited to see them back!”

MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
