Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria small business owner has $8,000 trailer stolen from job site
VICTORIA, Texas – David Ortiz owns a junk removal company in Victoria and on Wednesday, November 23 had his $8,000 trailer stolen from a job site. Ortiz went to pick up his trailer the next morning after a customer loaded it up with junk to be removed and upon arrival, it was nowhere to be seen. The thieves also stole from the job site stealing tools and a catalytic converter from a car nearby. Ortiz has only been in business a few years and his company is still too small to have any full-time employees, so this is a big hit to his business.
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Here Is A Sampling Of What You’ll Find At Small Business Saturday
It's Victoria's first Small Business Saturday event in downtown Victoria and it's GOING TO BE HUGE!. Admission is free and there will be tons of things for you and your family to do too!. Small Business Saturday is the brainchild of Tina Goodner who took on the daunting task of...
New Businesses Coming up Quick on the South Side of Victoria
It seems like the south side of Victoria is getting a little revitalization. If you pay close attention, all the traffic signals are being updated on Houston Highway, and the road has recently been repaved and a median added. It has definitely upgraded the look of the Southside. Alongside all of that, new construction is happening as well. A new Speedy Stop and Chick-fil-A are quickly coming up! Since September, construction has really picked up on the new Chick-fil-A location. In less than two months, the property has already drastically changed. The tentative opening date is the Spring of 2023!
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
Santa Clause Arrives Later This Month at Victoria Mall
Here we go again! Santa will arrive at Victoria Mall on Friday, November 18th!. This year, you will have a chance to take your picture with Santa while sharing your Christmas Wish List. Also, when you book your appointment, receive a free phone call from Santa as their exclusive gift to you when you book online. There are 24-time slots available every day and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.
Yule Love Shopping In Victoria Launches New Mobile Version
Just a check into Victoria Texas News Flash online at victoriatx.org and it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Crossroads!. The City’s Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching a mobile version of the “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” promotion, which aims to familiarize shoppers with local businesses in Victoria.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 11