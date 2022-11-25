ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis

QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Hawks’ Wilson, Bulldogs’ Griffith earn first-team All-GLVC football honors

QUINCY — An Achilles tendon injury kept Quincy University left tackle B.J. Wilson from completing a remarkable feat to end his collegiate career. It did nothing to diminish the impact he had. The Great Lakes Valley Conference football coaches were well aware of that. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson missed...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Crim: Upset shows Hawks displaying toughness, physicality needed to win in GLVC

QUINCY — Entering the season, it appeared the Great Lakes Valley Conference did the Quincy University men’s basketball team no favors by scheduling it to open league play against Indianapolis and Lewis, opponents projected to finish first and third, respectively. The one caveat was that both games would...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QU linebacker earns sprint football league’s top defensive honor

QUINCY — The inaugural season for the Quincy University sprint football team produced encouraging results, including one of the Midwest Sprint Football League’s top postseason individual honors. Sophomore linebacker Ray Lingard was named the MSFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and was one of 11 Hawks recognized on...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 27, 2022

Julie L Montoya (58) of Quincy, arrested for a Petition to Revoke Probation warrant at 1815 N 5th. Lodged 112. Nicole L Steinkuhler (39) of Quincy, citations for Operate Uninsured Vehicle and Expired Registration at 10th and Locust. NTA 186. Angela C Simpson (47) of Quincy, citation for Expired Registration...
QUINCY, IL
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
QUINCY, IL
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL

