Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis
QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: QND girls stay undefeated, Brown County girls and boys with statement victories
The Thanksgiving turkey hangover has passed, and area boys and girls basketball teams are looking to find a rhythm to their seasons. Monday night revealed what is possible when teams find their groove. Here are some of the highlights …. • The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team improved to...
muddyriversports.com
Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: Southeastern’s Danny Stephens
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — The number of 50-point games fashioned by an area boys basketball player can be counted on both hands. Southeastern’s Danny Stephens moved the number closer to having to go to the toes to keep track. In the championship game of the sixth Beardstown Tiger Classic,...
muddyriversports.com
Inability to sustain energy, effort leads to another single-digit loss for QU women’s basketball team
QUINCY — Kaci Bailey’s exasperation resulted in a complete overhaul of the Quincy University women’s basketball team’s lineup midway through the third quarter Monday night. “I said put five new ones in,” the second-year Hawks coach said. “I didn’t even know who was in.”...
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ Wilson, Bulldogs’ Griffith earn first-team All-GLVC football honors
QUINCY — An Achilles tendon injury kept Quincy University left tackle B.J. Wilson from completing a remarkable feat to end his collegiate career. It did nothing to diminish the impact he had. The Great Lakes Valley Conference football coaches were well aware of that. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson missed...
muddyriversports.com
‘You live for moments like that’: Richardson hits game-winning shot as Hawks ground Flyers
QUINCY — For the first 39 minutes, 39 seconds of Monday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup, the Lewis men’s basketball team never wavered from playing tenacious man-to-man defense. “I think it had been that way the entire year, too,” Quincy University coach Steve Hawkins said.
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Upset shows Hawks displaying toughness, physicality needed to win in GLVC
QUINCY — Entering the season, it appeared the Great Lakes Valley Conference did the Quincy University men’s basketball team no favors by scheduling it to open league play against Indianapolis and Lewis, opponents projected to finish first and third, respectively. The one caveat was that both games would...
muddyriversports.com
QU linebacker earns sprint football league’s top defensive honor
QUINCY — The inaugural season for the Quincy University sprint football team produced encouraging results, including one of the Midwest Sprint Football League’s top postseason individual honors. Sophomore linebacker Ray Lingard was named the MSFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and was one of 11 Hawks recognized on...
muddyriversports.com
QU women’s basketball team gives itself chance, falls short of beating Indianapolis in GLVC opener
QUINCY — Night in and night out, the Quincy University women’s basketball team is putting itself in position to challenge for the lead at the end of regulation. Figuring out how to win nip-and-tuck games is the next step. Saturday, the Hawks had a chance to tie Indianapolis...
muddyrivernews.com
Salon with ‘big-city feel, small-town atmosphere’ to celebrate grand opening Thursday in Ursa
URSA, Ill. — Jess Duncan always had wanted to become a cosmetologist. When she and her husband Taylor bought a house in Ursa four years ago, Duncan quickly found the exact place where she wanted to own her own business. Now she’s finally seeing both dreams come true.
muddyrivernews.com
Candlelight memorial service set for Sunday at O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
QUINCY — The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, 1435 State, will have a candlelight memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the service beginning 4 p.m. The holiday season often is difficult for people who have lost a family member or friend. Pastor...
khqa.com
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 27, 2022
Julie L Montoya (58) of Quincy, arrested for a Petition to Revoke Probation warrant at 1815 N 5th. Lodged 112. Nicole L Steinkuhler (39) of Quincy, citations for Operate Uninsured Vehicle and Expired Registration at 10th and Locust. NTA 186. Angela C Simpson (47) of Quincy, citation for Expired Registration...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Comments / 0