TO)--Tens of thousands of people gathered in downtown Enid Friday night for the 29th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains celebration that culminated with the lighting of The One Christ Tree, the tallest fresh cut live Christmas tree in the country. Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, which organizes ELUTP, estimates this year’s event brought in more people than last year’s, which had around 30,000 attendees, to enjoy the festivities including the Parade of Lights. Kyle Williams, who sponsors the Christ Tree along with his wife Carol and their family, said he was speechless at the end of the night. Alan Clepper of KOFM and Scott Smith, with K-LOVE and Air1, emceed the tree-lighting ceremony. With the flip of a switch by Lighting Grand Marshal Ann Price just after 8:05 Friday night, the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree was lit. The tree features more than 20,000 blue, green, orange, pink, red and yellow lights, along with 10,000 ornaments. The evening culminated with a fireworks show. The Christ Tree will remain up and lighted through the first of the year, and will be the centerpiece for a number of activities over the next 40 days.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO