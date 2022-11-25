Read full article on original website
Related
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Monday 11.28.22
TO)--Tens of thousands of people gathered in downtown Enid Friday night for the 29th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains celebration that culminated with the lighting of The One Christ Tree, the tallest fresh cut live Christmas tree in the country. Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, which organizes ELUTP, estimates this year’s event brought in more people than last year’s, which had around 30,000 attendees, to enjoy the festivities including the Parade of Lights. Kyle Williams, who sponsors the Christ Tree along with his wife Carol and their family, said he was speechless at the end of the night. Alan Clepper of KOFM and Scott Smith, with K-LOVE and Air1, emceed the tree-lighting ceremony. With the flip of a switch by Lighting Grand Marshal Ann Price just after 8:05 Friday night, the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree was lit. The tree features more than 20,000 blue, green, orange, pink, red and yellow lights, along with 10,000 ornaments. The evening culminated with a fireworks show. The Christ Tree will remain up and lighted through the first of the year, and will be the centerpiece for a number of activities over the next 40 days.
travelawaits.com
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
kaynewscow.com
Ad Valorem tax statements in the mail
NEWKIRK — The Kay County Treasurer’s office has mailed the 2022 ad valorem tax statements. “As many of you know, we are now in our new office in the Kay County Administration Building,” said treasurer Christy Kennedy. “The address is 219 S Main, Newkirk, just south of the courthouse. We are excited to serve our taxpayers in our new surroundings.”
okarchewarrior.com
Incident prompts change in OPD procedures
An allegation concerning a September student disciplinary interview at Okarche High School has resulted in a clarification of Okarche Police Department procedures pertaining to those types of incidents. Police Chief Forrest Smith spoke Nov. 17 concerning his department’s procedures – and the underlying law –in relation to OPD’s interactions with...
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
pokesreport.com
When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated
STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
Comments / 0