Ingredients in place for unified Raiders to continue winning ways as season opener looms

muddyriversports.com
QU linebacker earns sprint football league’s top defensive honor
QUINCY — The inaugural season for the Quincy University sprint football team produced encouraging results, including one of the Midwest Sprint Football League’s top postseason individual honors. Sophomore linebacker Ray Lingard was named the MSFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and was one of 11 Hawks recognized on...
muddyriversports.com
‘You live for moments like that’: Richardson hits game-winning shot as Hawks ground Flyers
QUINCY — For the first 39 minutes, 39 seconds of Monday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup, the Lewis men’s basketball team never wavered from playing tenacious man-to-man defense. “I think it had been that way the entire year, too,” Quincy University coach Steve Hawkins said.
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Upset shows Hawks displaying toughness, physicality needed to win in GLVC
QUINCY — Entering the season, it appeared the Great Lakes Valley Conference did the Quincy University men’s basketball team no favors by scheduling it to open league play against Indianapolis and Lewis, opponents projected to finish first and third, respectively. The one caveat was that both games would...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis
QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: QND girls stay undefeated, Brown County girls and boys with statement victories
The Thanksgiving turkey hangover has passed, and area boys and girls basketball teams are looking to find a rhythm to their seasons. Monday night revealed what is possible when teams find their groove. Here are some of the highlights …. • The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team improved to...
muddyriversports.com
Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: Southeastern’s Danny Stephens
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — The number of 50-point games fashioned by an area boys basketball player can be counted on both hands. Southeastern’s Danny Stephens moved the number closer to having to go to the toes to keep track. In the championship game of the sixth Beardstown Tiger Classic,...
muddyriversports.com
QU women’s basketball team gives itself chance, falls short of beating Indianapolis in GLVC opener
QUINCY — Night in and night out, the Quincy University women’s basketball team is putting itself in position to challenge for the lead at the end of regulation. Figuring out how to win nip-and-tuck games is the next step. Saturday, the Hawks had a chance to tie Indianapolis...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
