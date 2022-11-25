Read full article on original website
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED
Having a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty amazing, but you need to pick up a few games that really make use of its fancy screen, ones that are packed with vibrant colors. There were some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals recently, along with all the great Black Friday...
Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?
There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
Here's how to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate much cheaper for three years
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proved itself to be one of the better value-for-money options in the last few years whether you're gaming on a console or PC. What's better than having a wealth of top-tier titles able to download and stream to your platform of choice? Being able to do it cheaper!
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
Rare Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the all-new Apple Watch 8 at Target
We’ve seen plenty of Apple Watch sales from Black Friday through today’s Cyber Monday deals, but rarely do we see a price cut on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. Target today is dropping the price $50, and you can get an Apple Watch 8 for $349.99 from Target (opens in new tab) in any color you choose in the 41mm size. The larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 is only $379.99, also an all-time low price.
Quick - these Black Friday deals on popular Amazon smart home devices end soon
Even though this year's Black Friday deals are now (mostly) behind us, there are still some excellent offers out there on a number of handy and affordable Amazon devices. And they won't be available for much longer. So, if you've been thinking about picking up your first bit of smart...
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
WF-1000XM4: snap up the best Sony earbuds for the best Cyber Monday price!
If you're after a set of Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 in-ear true wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're in good company – it's one of the most searched-for products of Cyber weekend. And we're proud of that fact, since we also rate them so highly – which is why we want you to have the best deal.
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200
Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.
Apple reveals the hidden upgrades that improve audio on the AirPods Pro 2
Apple has managed to significantly improve the audio quality on the AirPods Pro 2 without the need for support for lossless audio – and in a new interview, Apple engineer Esge Andersen reveals some of the secrets about how that was done. In short: it's all about the airflow,...
Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC and Mac sales
Here are the Cyber Monday computer deals you can buy right now. Cyber Monday laptop deals: jump to... There are still plenty of Cyber Monday computer deals to grab. With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there. And, every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
Is Nvidia retreating from the budget GPU market, leaving it to AMD and Intel?
Nvidia is stopping manufacturing some of its key affordable GPUs, at least if the grapevine is to be believed. This comes from Chinese site IT Home (opens in new tab) – not top of our list of reliable sources, it has to be said, so add a bit more than the usual amount of seasoning here – as Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted. The rumor from sources in the supply chain is that Nvidia is halting production on all RTX 2060 and 1660 models.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested. Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up...
Sale still on: 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones drop even lower
You'll know this already, but good things never last. Black Friday, Cyber weekend and Cyber Monday have all been and gone. But there is good news! The excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still discounted – and the deal just got even better!. If you're after a pair (and...
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
