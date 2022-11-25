ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackchronicle.com

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma’s Overtime Loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX — Oklahoma misplaced an quaint Big 12 shootout to shut the 2022 common season. Despite taking a commanding lead early, the Sooner offense sputtered late within the second quarter, opening the door for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (7-5) responded, outlasting OU (6-6) 51-48 in extra time...
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon. Freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol chatted with the media following the Mountaineers’ win and discusses stepping in for an injured Garrett Greene, his growth since arriving to WVU and extra. Scroll to Continue. You...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

