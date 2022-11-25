Out on the touchline, in acres of space, Phil Foden raised his arm. He stayed that way for a couple of seconds, hoping someone would see him, before he began waving. Still, there was no recognition, so Foden became increasingly animated, stretching both arms out and straining them in the way an enthusiastic schoolkid would do when they know the answer to a question but can't get their teacher's attention.

21 MINUTES AGO