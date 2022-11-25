ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the Issue

Two men dressed in black try to steal two cars in the middle of the day.Photo by(@supercar_shar/Instagram) A recent video out of Freehold, New Jersey gives a chilling new perspective to a not-so-new issue that has only been escalating throughout the state’s more affluent neighborhoods. One resident’s home security system captures two men, dressed in all black, trying to steal a Dodge Hellcat, and a Maserati Levante out of the resident’s driveway – in broad daylight!
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy