Police unable to locate crime scene after shooting victim walks into hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and walked himself into a hospital just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the local hospital where the victim came seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound to his left arm...
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run." The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Baltimore Following Shooting, Police Say
Authorities say that a teenager is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by an unknown assailant in Maryland over the weekend. Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East North Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, where there was a report of a 17-year-old who had been shot in the thigh.
15-year-old boy arrested, found sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department said they have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle Monday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., Hyattsville Police (HYP) Communications received a call from a home for an armed person....
Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
Ride-share ambush reported at Horseshoe Casino, victim assaulted and robbed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are investigating three separate Uber-related crimes that happened recently. Two of them of them involve someone calling an Uber, then men showing up with guns and taking victims to ATMs trying to get money. And Monday, word of another incident, this time at the Horseshoe Casino.
Police investigate fatal shooting in East Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
State seeks to keep suspect in killing of midshipman's mother separate from others in jail
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury was seated Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a midshipman's mother last summer. The process began with 120 prospective jurors, almost 30% of them telling the judge they heard about the case before coming to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills
Anne Arundel County Police say two people arranged to sell a coat to an online buyer outside a Gambrills Starbucks. They ended up meeting a masked man with a gun.
Baltimore Uber riders targeted in recent string of violence
Over the weekend police received several reports of people posing as Uber drivers assaulting and robbing customers.
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
Student with gun, ammo at school arrested in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the […]
Woman Arrested After Arson Fire Leaves 2 Hurt, 13 Displaced in Landover Hills
Residents of a Maryland apartment complex were shaken from their slumber Sunday night and awakened to a nightmare. Prince George’s County fire crews responded to a 4-story garden apartment building in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue in the Landover Hills area when the structure went up in smoke.
Convicted Baltimore gang member sentenced to 40 years in federal prison
Prosecutors say Rashaud Nesmith was among 15 men who participated in dozens of deadly crimes as part of the Triple C gang.
