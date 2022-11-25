ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact 3.3 banner update: the characters and weapons you need

By Dave Aubrey
 4 days ago
Update 3.3 for Genshin Impact deals with the aftermath of the story finale in Sumeru and brings fresh characters into the game’s banners. In addition, as usual, there are reruns of fan-favorite characters who will be available for pulls once again. This article has all the information you need about all Genshin Impact 3.3 banners.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners

In the first half of version 3.3, which starts on December 7, 2022, and should last until December 19, 2022, you have the choice between two different banners:

  • Banner #1: Wanderer (5-star figure, Catalyst, Anemo), Faruzan (4-star figure, Bow, Anemo), and two other 4-star figures.
  • Banner #2: Arataki Itto (5-star figure, Claymore, Geo), Faruzan (4-star figure, Bow, Anemo) and two more 4-star figures.

Scaramouche, after his thwarted birth as a god, leaves his old identities behind and calls himself the Wanderer. The Anemo character features completely new mechanics, such as being able to levitate and fight in this state, using a separate stamina bar. Faruzan, whose element was already known, was revealed to be the next archer character.

The rest of the 5-star characters in the release are focused on Inazuma, where a big event will take place in update 3.3.

In the second half, which runs from the end of the first phase until around January 18, 2023, there are also two character banners again that will provide you with figures for your lineup:

  • Banner #3: Raiden Shogun (5-star figure, Polearm, Electro) and three 4-star figures.
  • Banner #4: Kamisato Ayato (5-star figure, Sword, Hydro) and three 4-star figures.

As you might have noticed, the active runtime of the game versions increases again to six weeks and thus to the previously common rhythm. Versions 3.0 through 3.2 had a duration of only five weeks to make up for a delay from earlier in the year due to an enforced Corona break affecting the studio in Shanghai.

Update 3.3 also features Genshin Impact’s new permanent TCG mode, Genius Invokation, which will feature a vast array of PvE content as well as opportunities to face other players.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

