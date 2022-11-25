Read full article on original website
'Giving Tuesday' inspires kindness, helping others
SANDPOINT — Today, why not join a global movement of generosity?. After all, what better way to celebrate GivingTuesday than to help the community's nonprofit groups and organizations. Held the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: To encourage people...
There are many reasons to donate to 'Tots'
SANDPOINT — It may only have started in 2012, but in the 10 years of so since it was created, Giving Tuesday has done a lot of good. Started by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, the movement was created as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season, according to Wikipedia. In writing about the day, one of the event’s founding partners, Mashable, wrote a story detailing 10 ways its readers could help make a difference.
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Streets find names in variety of places
[In November 2011], Mrs. Nancy Wray Farmin takes us back to 1897 — the year she came to Sandpoint. Below, you will find a continuation of Mrs. Farmin’s story, in her own words, as she told it 62 years ago in 1949. “As the naming of the streets...
Faye Denise May, 76
Faye Denise May, 76, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946, to Charles and Della Sanders in Cottonwood, Idaho. She married David May in October 1962, recently celebrating 60 years together in marriage. David joined the Air Force and they soon relocated from Idaho to Dallas, Texas. They had two children, Christina and Darrin. After a few years in Texas, they relocated to Enid, Okla., and in 1973 made the big move home to Idaho, settling down in Sandpoint, Idaho.
James John Hazen, 92
James John Hazen, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife, Alice Hazen. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Jim’s online memorial...
Legals for November, 29 2022
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1518 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, A petition to change the name of ROBERT MICHAEL VANTASSEL, now residing in the City of PRIEST RIVER, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to EMMAI MICHELLE COURA. The Reason for the change in name is: PREFERRED NAME. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11 o’clock A.m. on 12/14/22 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Nov. 3, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/Charity L. Hadley Deputy Clerk Legal#4676 AD#2327 November 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 _________________________
Bonner County History - Nov. 27, 2022
20-year service awards were presented to seven Bonner General Hospital employees: Lila LaFever, LPN; Emma Lockwood, LPN; Leonora Spiller, LPN: Anna Roe, central supply clerk; Virginia Ross, RN; Frances Sletager, RN, and Phoebe Senft, RN, who is the hospital’s assistant administrator. •••. QUINN PROMOTED TO NEW POST. Jack...
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of student slayings
As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Vivian Dorothy Willford
Vivian Dorothy Willford of Cocolalla, Idaho, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 20, 2022, just one week prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Westmond Road in Cocolalla. Interment will be held at the Westmond Cemetery directly following the service. A viewing for close family and friends is scheduled at 10 a.m. A Zoom link will also be provided.
Arleta M. Kyte
Our mother, Arleta Kyte, passed away while on vacation on October 25, 2022. Mom was born and raised in Oregon where she met her first husband, Gordon Kyte. Together they had four children. Gordon died of complications of a work place accident in 1960. Arleta was widowed soon after her...
Sandpoint Martial Arts November belt testing
Sandpoint Martial Arts belt honors. Front row, left to right: Ezra Mayer, green belt; Mandolin Hinshaw, green belt; McKinley Decker, green belt; Kaydence Geanetta, purple belt; Revin Porch, green belt; and Levi Batchelor, green stripe belt. Back row, left to right: Peter Adams, green Stripe Belt; Kate Judd, green stripe belt; Reagan Hinshaw, green belt; Xander Cheney, green belt; and Brooklyn Geanetta, green belt.
Storms could dump a foot of snow
North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
Bonner County News of Record - Nov. 13, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A railroad problem was reported on the pre-100 block of Homestead Road in Athol at 6:15 a.m. Deputies and Bonner County EMS responded...
It's beginning to look a lot like winter
It’s beginning to look like that time of year again. Roads are frozen, snow is falling and the crews are out in full force plowing and sanding. I thought I would give an update as to what we were able to accomplish this past construction season as well as add the letter from last year as it touches on all aspects of our winter maintenance. The letter is a good reminder with the winter months upon us.
Sentence reduction request denied
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man’s request for reduced sentence on a host of charges was denied in First District Court on Nov. 21. Justin Drew Morley, 21, had previously pled guilty to three felony burglary charges, a charge of grand theft of firearms, and a charge of eluding police officers. He received a three- to eight-year sentence.
County's decisions matter, affect us all
On Dec. 7, the Bonner County commissioners will decide on goals and objectives for the county Land Use Plan. While the plan update was not as inclusive and open as it should be, the Planning Commission did adopt some recommendations to better protect the public interest. For instance, they included...
